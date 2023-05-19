Book sales benefit Osterhout

The children’s book highlights vibrant aspects of Wilkes-Barre including the Fine Arts Fiesta, as illustrated here. It is available for $10, and proceeds benefit the Osterhout Free Library.

“This is something you rarely get to see,” Osterhout librarian Elaine Rash told the seven children and their grown-ups who had gathered under a tent on Thursday, the opening day of the Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square.

“The author of a book that’s just been published will read it to you.”

For the next several minutes Wilkes-Barre native and author Maddison Black did just that, reading “Get Set, Get Ready: A Tour of Wilkes-Barre,” in which a Times Leader paperboy named Tony sets off, “bike-a-blazing,” to show his new friend, Debi, sights that “are truly amazing.”

The two fictitious young people visit everything from the River Common and the Luzerne County Courthouse — “It’s the BIGGEST building I ever saw,” Debi exclaims — to the “magnificent Market Street Eagles,” Kirby Park, the Irem Temple, the Osterhout Library, and, of course, the Fine Arts Fiesta.

“I thought it was excellent,” Nadine Dreier of Dallas, who had brought several children to the Fiesta, said after the reading. “We’ve gone on tours with Tony Brooks (from the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society) and this encapsulates all the facts.”

“I saw lots of those places,” 10-year-old Axel Adams said. “I’ve been to Kirby Park and the Osterhout Library.”

“And you went on a tour of the courthouse,” Dreier reminded him.

Author Black and illustrator Melinda Bennett both told the group under the tent they had learned interesting facts about Wilkes-Barre while researching the book.

“I didn’t know HBO started here,” Black said.

“I didn’t know the woman who designed Coach purses lived here, or the man who started Planters Peanuts,” Bennett said. “I didn’t know that John Wilkes and Isaac Barré NEVER lived here.”

Before the reading Bennett, who lives in Clifford, Pa., told a reporter the most rewarding part of the project had been having her daughters, 7-year-old Giada and 5-year-old Ella, watch her work.

“They have a greater appreciation of every picture and every word that goes into a storybook now,” said Bennett, who drew the illustrations by hand.

“The writing came from the heart,” said Black, who grew up in Wilkes-Barre and now lives in Las Vegas. “One thing I miss about this area is the food,” she said, adding she had enjoyed some pierogies at the Fiesta. “They don’t have food like this in Las Vegas.”

“Get Set, Get Ready: A Tour of Wilkes-Barre with Tony and Debi” is available at the souvenir stand at the Fine Arts Fiesta and also will be sold under the Fine Art Fiesta’s story/puppet tent at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday May 19; 4:30 p.m. Saturday May 20 and 3 p.m. Sunday May 21.

Cost is $10 and proceeds benefit the Osterhout Free Libary.

The book came to fruition following a conversation between Amber Riedinger, former Osterhout Director of Development and Community Relations and Times Leader Media Publisher Kerry Miscavage in early 2022.

“As a newspaper publisher, it is important to me that as a community, we support libraries and childhood reading,” Miscavage has said. “We have such a great local history here in the Wilkes-Barre area.”