Abigail Singer of Wyoming Valley West High School practices breathing for a heart attack victim during CPR at a Health Sciences Camp event at King’s College while Tyler Lucas of Pittston Area High School watches. The camp offers high school students numerous hands-on experiences in a variety of health care professions.

WILKES-BARRE — Margaret Modrovsky smiled as her kid brother Michael (she’s about to become a senior, he’ll be a junior) practiced wrapping her wrist as if it had been sprained. The Crestwood High School student said she was enjoying the Health Sciences Summer Camp Tuesday at King’s College very much. And she is planning a career in medicine. Yet the wrapping lesson isn’t likely to be of much use.

“I’m going into dentistry,” she smiled.

Across the room, Tyler Lucas from Pittston Area and Abigail Singer of Wyoming Valley West took turns practicing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on a dummy made for it, but for Tyler it was old hat. He has been training in first aid and emergency care for years, on his way to a planned career as a nurse practitioner. Still, he said it was well worth the various experiences the camp was providing, though as one of the campers opting to stay on campus overnight, he did have one complaint: “The beds are uncomfortable.”

Now in its second year, the camp welcomed overnight stayers Sunday and day-only attendees Monday. It runs through Thursday. More than 40 high school students are participating this year. They have opportunities for hands-on experience in physician assistant, occupational therapy, athletic training, exercise science, nutrition, dentistry, nursing, and chiropractor sessions.

Students are getting access to the same simulators used by health care majors and learn skills like basic suturing, injection administration, and full patient assessments. For those interested, an optional cadaver dissection lab is available.

Tuesday afternoon sessions covered Athletic Training course work, which included the sprain wrapping and CPR. After finishing the CPR portion, Singer noted the opportunity for hands-on work was very different from trying to learn from a book.

“I like to see how it’s really done,” she said, something Lucas echoed.

“It’s very different from reading about it.”

