Event will raise money to help blood cancer patients

“You wet ‘em down the night before and fold ‘em up,” Josh Frank said, explaining the first step in freezing a pair of jeans.

Now, why would someone want to do that?

Well … if you attend the Carve 4 Cancer Winter Festival on Feb. 3 at Montage Mountain, you might want to spend most of your time snowboarding. Or skiing. Or perhaps listening to “some of the best bands in the region, all donating their time” to raise money to help blood cancer patients.

But surely you’ll want to devote at least a few minutes to root for, or at least watch, some brave souls see how fast they can put on a pair of frozen jeans.

“You have to figure out a way to warm them up,” at least enough to unfold them, Frank said, admitting that’s a particularly “fun and funny, wacky concept” in a day-long event that includes everything from ax-throwing to a kids’ zone to trivia contests, prizes and a chance to enjoy winter sports, the way the late Brent Evans did.

“Brent was one of the most loving, giving, best friends you could ever have,” Frank said, remembering how he and Brent met in Philadelphia, where they had both moved after college, and discovered they were both from the Wilkes-Barre area. “He was always bringing people together,” Frank said.

Evans was diagnosed with stage IV non-Hodgins lymphoma in 2010 and was in remission by 2012, the year he started Carve 4 Cancer to help others who were going through what he had gone through. Unfortunately, Evans’ cancer returned in 2016, and he died of complications in 2017, at age 33.

In Evans’ memory, the Live Like Brent Foundation continues to help blood cancer patients, with an annual goal of raising $100,000 through Carve 4 Cancer.

“We partner with hospitals all over the region,” Frank said. “We have Geisinger, we have St. Luke’s, Lehigh Valley, and Penn and Fox Chase in the Philly area; we set up comfort funds. So if you’re having trouble paying for just about anything, it can pay for lodging, transportation, meals. It’s very apropos, because Brent’s attitude was always ‘How could I help as many people as possible?’”

This year’s Carve 4 Cancer Winter Festival includes ski and snowboard demonstrations, a banked slalom course, a rail jam and a “massive party in the lodge” with games, vendors, drink specials and raffles.

The event opens at 10 a.m., with the schedule including live music from Butter-n-Onions from 10 a.m. to 10:40 a.m., the banked slalom opening at 10:30 a.m., live music from Sweetnest at 11 a.m., ax throwing beginning at 11:15 a.m., live music from Drendan Brisk Band at 1 p.m., Rail Jam (snowboarding over surfaces other than snow) at 1 p.m., live music from Wineskin at 2 p.m., a Rail Jam awards ceremony at 2:45 p.m., and live music from Joe Burke and Co at 3 p.m.

The Banked Slalom awards ceremony is scheduled for 3:45 p.m, live music from Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentleman is at 4 p.m. and live music from SUZE at 5 p.m. Raffle winners will be posted at 5:30 p.m. and the event closes at 6:30 p.m.

The schedule is subject to change. Check carve4cancer.com for updates. At that website you will also find information about perks, such as a free lift ticket, that you can win by raising funds.