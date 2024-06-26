Area Agency on Aging holds annual dinner dance

The Luongo Brothers provided musical entertainment for the dancing and listening pleasure of 350 guests.

The Kingston Active Adult Center was well represented at Wednesday’s dinner dance, with a group of line dancers who moved in unison along one side of the dance floor at Mohegan Pennsylvania.

Ann Marie Birmer of Wilkes-Barre and Regina Pesta of Forty Fort were among the first people to hit the dance floor when The Luongo Brothers began to play.

“Oh, my love, my darling, I’ve hungered for your touch, a long, lonely time. And time goes by so slowly, and time can do so much. Are you still mine? I need your love, I need your love, God speed your love to me …”

The dance floor at Mohegan Pennsylvania’s Keystone Ballroom in Plains Township was crowded Wednesday afternoon when The Luongo Brothers performed a slow song like “Unchained Melody.”

And it was crowded when they played faster numbers, like “Don’t Worry Baby” or or “Keep Away from Run-Around Sue” or “I Fought the Law and the Law Won.”

“We love to dance,” Sandra Rowland said after enjoying a waltz with her husband, Richard. “To everything from the ’50s and ’60s.”

The Rowlands also enjoy activities at the Dallas Active Adult Center, one of several centers administered by the Area Agency on Aging of Luzerne – Wyoming Counties.

On Wednesday afternoon, the agency hosted its annual dinner dance — a “red carpet event” complete with a red carpet at the entrance, fun props and photo booths — for about 350 active adults who visit those centers, plus a few extra friends.

Some dressed in formal evening attire, others more casually.

One man sported a cowboy hat. And one woman decided not to wait for her feet to hurt before removing her shoes. She had them off before she stepped onto the floor. “I can’t dance with shoes,” Cathy Ares of Hanover Township said with a laugh.

Earlier, the guests feasted on their choice of fish or prime rib.

“And the dessert was exquisite,” said Margaret Klush, a line dancer from the Kingston Active Adult Center. “It was cheesecake, so how could it not be exquisite?”