Members of Polka Bandski brightened a chilly Wednesday by playing Christmas carols in front of Circles on the Square deli on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square. Entertaining mid-day passersby with instrumental versions of ‘What Child is This?’ ‘We Three Kings’ and many other carols were, from left: Dan Van Why on tuba, Tim Shearer on baritone horn, Nicky Hernandez on saxophone, Pat Klus on trumpet and Kevin Holbert on trumpet.