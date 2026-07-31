Gracie Jane Sinclair performs with her band during Friday’s Rockin’ The River event on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre.
The lead singer from Mere Mortals performs on stage.
Mere Mortals performs on stage.
A man performs during Rockin’ the River on Friday.
Johnny Kinbler enjoys the music on Friday.
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