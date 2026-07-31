A man performs during Rockin’ the River on Friday.

The lead singer from Mere Mortals performs on stage.

Gracie Jane Sinclair performs with her band during Friday’s Rockin’ The River event on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre.

Gracie Jane Sinclair performs with her band during Friday’s Rockin’ The River event on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre.

🔊 Listen to this

Gracie Jane Sinclair performs with her band during Friday’s Rockin’ The River event on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre.

The lead singer from Mere Mortals performs on stage.

Mere Mortals performs on stage.

A man performs during Rockin’ the River on Friday.

Johnny Kinbler enjoys the music on Friday.