PITTSTON — Lori Shapiro, the first lady of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, visited several sites in Northeast Pennsylvania, including Coffee Inclusive and Bake Inclusive.
While at Coffee Inclusive, she learned how to make a cold beverage. At Bake Inclusive, she helped staff ice and sprinkle donuts.
Coffee and Bake Inclusive is under the umbrella of PA Inclusive, 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston.
PA Inclusive is a charity organization creating and supporting inclusive and sustainable lives for people with disabilities.
PA Inclusive serves the counties of Luzerne, Lackawanna, Monroe, Carbon, Bucks, Berks, Columbia, Wyoming, and Schuylkill, and Allentown.
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