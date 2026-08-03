Lori Shapiro stops at local establishments

Lori Shapiro, center, the wife of Gov. Josh Shapiro, stands with head baker Julius Zuckerwar, right, on Monday at Coffee Inclusive and Bake Inclusive, Pittston.

Lori Shapiro, right, who made stops in Pittston at Coffee Inclusive and Scranton on Monday, speaks to Coffee Inclusive employee Christina Wesley, left, along with State Rep. Jim Haddock.

Bake Inclusive’s head baker, Julius Zuckerwar, guides the First Lady of Pennsylvnaia, Lori Shapiro, at Bake Inclusive, one of the few stops she made touring NEPA on Monday.

Coffee Inclusive employee D.J. Jones helps Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro make her first beverage at Coffee Inclusive at the City of Pittston location on Kennedy Boulevard on Monday.

First Lady of Pennsylvania Lori Shapiro receives a gift basket from Coffee Inclusive’s Katelynn Smith, right, on Monday as she made several stops in Pittston and Scranton.

The City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, far left, along with Frank Bartoli, president & CEO of PA Inclusive, left center, and State Rep. Jim Haddock, center, welcome the First Lady of Pennsylvania, Lori Shapiro, to Pittston and Coffee Inclusive and Bake Inclusive on Monday.

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PITTSTON — Lori Shapiro, the first lady of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, visited several sites in Northeast Pennsylvania, including Coffee Inclusive and Bake Inclusive.

While at Coffee Inclusive, she learned how to make a cold beverage. At Bake Inclusive, she helped staff ice and sprinkle donuts.

Coffee and Bake Inclusive is under the umbrella of PA Inclusive, 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston.

PA Inclusive is a charity organization creating and supporting inclusive and sustainable lives for people with disabilities.

PA Inclusive serves the counties of Luzerne, Lackawanna, Monroe, Carbon, Bucks, Berks, Columbia, Wyoming, and Schuylkill, and Allentown.