The Penn State Lion outside of the Science Building at Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

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The Penn State Board of Trustees approved at a meeting on Friday the sale of two university campus properties, including Penn State Wilkes-Barre in Lehman Township.

HGC Development LLC, a subsidiary of the Huntsville Golf Club, will acquire the approximately 57-acre, 17-building campus in Luzerne County for $5.25 million.

In a statement released Friday, HGC said plans include a partnership with Misericordia University to lease most of the academic space on the campus, which comes out to less than 50% of the property.

Misericordia, in its own press release, offered more details, saying the school would use the space “to support a range of possible educational initiatives, including academic programming, graduate and post-baccalaureate studies, workforce-development activities, and expanded experiential learning opportunities.”

No timeline for new programming has been announced, but MU academic programming is not expected at the PSU Wilkes-Barre site until 2028.

“This opportunity reflects the kind of innovative partnership that can benefit students, employers, communities, and the regional economy,” said Misericordia President Daniel J. Myers. “We believe the continued educational use of this campus represents a positive outcome for Northeastern Pennsylvania and aligns closely with Misericordia University’s mission and strategic priorities.”

Misericordia University officials emphasized that discussions regarding final agreements, implementation plans, and specific academic uses remain ongoing.

“Our focus for that site is to identify stand-alone programs that would prosper at that location. Any future activity there would complement and strengthen operations on our main campus and be designed around convenience and opportunity for students, faculty, and staff,” Myers said.

When it comes to the historic Hayfield House, HGC said it is exploring options to use it as an intimate event venue for small weddings, family celebrations, parties, and community gatherings.

Additionally, HGC wants to build on the campus’s existing athletic facilities and “envisions the gym and athletic building as a sports performance and training center, a place where young athletes, schools, teams, families, and people of all ages can train, compete, improve their fitness, and enjoy the facilities.”

“Our hope is that, years from now, people will look back at this transition and say: ‘They preserved the campus, invested in it and made it better for the community,’” officials said in the press release.

Penn State’s board also approved the sale of the Penn State Shenango property to JCL Development LLC for $1 million.

The news comes after the board’s Finance and Investment Committee recommended the sale at a meeting on Thursday.

Both campuses will remain open through the spring 2027 semester, with previously announced pathways and support for students and employees in place.

Penn State previously said discussions continue on the future uses for the remaining five closing campuses: DuBois, Fayette, Mont Alto, New Kensington, and York.

The university first announced that it would close seven commonwealth campuses following the 2026-27 school year in May 2025.