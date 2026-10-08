Three Luzerne County residents both commended and asked questions about the county data center zoning ordinance accepted Thursday — (from left) Fern Leard, Jeremy Benscoter, and Todd Eachus.

A proposed Luzerne County data center zoning ordinance will advance to County Council for suggested final adoption, the county Planning Commission decided during a Thursday meeting at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

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The Luzerne County Planning Commission decided Thursday to send a proposed data center zoning ordinance to County Council, recommending final adoption.

The amendment covers an exhaustive set of conditions that must be met and mandates more extensive special exception approval from the county Zoning Hearing Board for all data center requests.

If approved by County Council, the amendment would take effect in 19 municipalities that rely on county zoning instead of handling it on their own: the boroughs of Avoca, Courtdale, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Jeddo, Laflin, New Columbus, Pringle, Warrior Run, West Wyoming, and Yatesville, and the townships of Conyngham, Fairmount, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Ross, and Union.

The commission approved the amendment in May, but the county administration later recommended alterations that the commission approved Thursday without objection.

Changes included less restrictive sound and setback requirements because the county administration was concerned the original ones were too exclusionary.

Under the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code, zoning ordinances must accommodate all legal land uses, the county’s executive summary said. If a landowner successfully challenged the ordinance as exclusionary, it could lead to a “worst-case scenario” where large data centers are located in areas outside those currently defined with significantly lower standards, it said.

During Thursday’s meeting, county Community Planning and Economic Development Division Head Ted Ritsick said the amendment the commission accepted incorporates many public suggestions while remaining legal and compliant with state law, protecting both government bodies and residents.

Three residents in attendance Thursday — Jeremy Benscoter, Fern Leard, and Todd Eachus — asked questions but praised the commission and administration for drafting a strong, comprehensive ordinance in a transparent process incorporating public input.

Benscoter, of Hunlock Township, sought reasoning for the setback reductions.

Previously, the largest “hyperscale” and “major” data centers had a standard requirement to be at least 2,000 feet from the boundaries of districts with residential structures or the lot line of a lengthy list of “sensitive receptors,” such as schools, hospitals, and places of worship.

It allowed a further reduction to 1,500 to 1,999 feet if the applicant successfully demonstrated it would exceed other environmental performance standards, including noise levels, visual screening, and/or aesthetic improvements that “mask the data center use.”

Thursday’s approved version reduced the setback to 1,250 feet from sensitive receptors, with the option for the county Zoning Hearing Board to lower that to 1,000 feet if the applicant shows the project will meet or exceed environmental standards.

Ritsick said he and county GIS, Planning, and Zoning Director Dan Reese spent about a week reviewing the measurements and topography of every parcel that could potentially hold a data center.

They determined a 2,000-foot setback would apply in most cases due to the extensive roster of sensitive receptors in the zoning amendment, creating a strong potential for an argument it was exclusionary.

Ritsick presented a hypothetical scenario: a 4,200-foot-wide parcel with 2,000-foot setbacks on each side due to sensitive receptors. That would leave only 200 feet at the exact center for a project, which may be insufficient and not feasible due to the topography in the middle of the site, he said.

All setbacks in Thursday’s approved plan are the highest the county can go to both “meet the spirit of what the public wants” while complying with the law by not being exclusionary, Ritsick said.

Ritsick said the same reasoning applied to the sound-level alterations because combining the original unattainable sound thresholds and setbacks was a “cocktail of things we were very worried about” rising to the level of exclusionary.

The final plan says sound should not exceed 55 dB(A) and 65 dB(C) at the property line — levels Ritsick said would be “extremely defensible in court.”

Both are weighted decibel measurements. The A-weighting reflects how the human ear perceives sound, while the C-weighting more accurately captures low-frequency noise, such as the hum of industrial equipment.

Leard, of Dallas Township, asked why the county concluded the original sound specifications were too low, noting they were based on standards recommended by some entities.

Ritsick said the 55 dB(A) is equivalent to the air purifier he sleeps with at night and the conversation without microphone amplification in Thursday’s meeting room, adding both approved decibel measurements are deemed safe for humans over time.

He also added the zoning amendment’s special exception provision requires robust impact studies that include sound. These reports will be reviewed by staff and be made available to the public, and the Zoning Hearing Board would retain the authority to alter sound requirements if special circumstances arise, he said.

Eachus, of Butler Township, said he believes the amendment is a “good model” for others and still includes large setbacks and other important provisions.

“I think you did the best you can, and I want to thank you,” Eachus said.

He sought details on Newport Township’s April withdrawal from county zoning coverage. Ritsick directed him to municipal-level documents and postings.

No developers have submitted applications or inquired about building hyperscale or major data centers in the 19 municipalities covered by county zoning, Ritsick said.

County Council has not set a date to consider the zoning amendment.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.