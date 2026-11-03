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Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 186 polling places across Luzerne County as voters cast their ballots for races including governor, a U.S. congressional race, and multiple state legislative contests. There will also be a first-of-its-kind county ballot question, and some municipalities will be voting on whether to add more people to their municipal board.

The governor’s race

Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro is seeking re-election, running against Republican state treasurer Stacy Garrity and Libertarian Ken Krawchuk.

Here are some recent articles the Times Leader has ran:

• Takeaways from the debate

• Where each candidate stands on taxes

• Where each candidate stands on immigration

Congressional Districts

Northeast Pennsylvania has been cast in the national spotlight, as the 8th Congressional District is expected to be one of the most-watched House races in the country. First-term Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. faces Democrat Paige Cognetti, the mayor of Scranton.

The two met Thursday in their only debate. Read the debate takeaways, and see the Times Leader editorial board’s interviews with Bresnahan and Cognetti.

The 9th Congressional District, which includes parts of Luzerne County, involves Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and Democratic challenger Rachel Wallace. Read about that race here.

State Senate and House races

In Luzerne County, there are two state Senate Districts being decided on Tuesday, along with all six House races that represent parts of Luzerne County.

Among the local legislative races:

• 20th Senate District: Republican Sen. Lisa Baker of Lehman Township vs. Democrat Jackie Baker of Susquehanna County.

• 22nd Senate District: Democratic Sen. Marty Flynn vs. Republican Sharon Soltis Sparano.

• 116th House District: Republican Rep. Dane Watro is running unopposed.

• 117th House District: Republican Rep. Jamie Walsh vs. Democrat Jeremy Benscoter

• 118th House District: Democratic Rep. Jim Haddock vs. Republican John Lombardo, a Luzerne County councilman.

• 119th House District: Republican Rep. Alec Ryncavage vs. Democrat Lauren McCurdy, president of the Crestwood School Board.

• 120th House District: Republican Rep. Brenda Pugh vs. Democrat Fern Leard.

• 121st House District: Democrat Jessica McClay, Wilkes-Barre City Council chairwoman, vs. Republican Mike Harostock, for the seat held for two decades by retiring Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski. Read and watchthe editorial board interviews with McClay and Harostock.

Local ballot questions

Countywide, voters will decide a citizen-initiated home rule charter amendment that would bar county officials and employees from using nonpublic information gained on the job to trade stocks or bet on prediction markets. It would also require the county ethics commission to publish an annual transparency report. It is the first citizen-initiated charter amendment on a county ballot since the charter took effect in 2012.

In Hazleton, voters will decide whether the city adopts a customized home rule charter. Among other changes, it would cap real estate tax increases at 7% and require referendums before the city sells major assets.

Voters in three Luzerne county townships will each be deciding whether to expand their elected governing bodies. Dallas, Jenkings, and Sugarloaf townships each have referendums on the Nov. 3 general election ballot asking voters to accept or reject increasing the number of elected supervisors from three to five.

At the polls

U.S. Justice Department monitors will observe in Luzerne County, as they did in 2022 and 2024. County officials said monitors must stay at least 10 feet outside polling places, the same rule that applies to anyone who isn’t voting. “We have nothing to hide,” County Manager Romilda Crocamo said.

Voters who have problems at the polls can tell a poll worker, call the election bureau at 570-825-1715, email elections@luzernecounty.org or use the online complaint form at luzernecounty.org.

Turnout and results

The county has 209,132 registered voters: 90,816 Republicans, 86,424 Democrats and 31,892 with no or other affiliations. Turnout was 57.25% in the last midterm election, in 2022.

Election workers began processing mail ballots at 7 a.m. today at Penn Place. County results will be posted at luzernecounty.org after polls close, and statewide unofficial results will be at electionreturns.pa.gov.

Check timesleader.com tonight for results and coverage.