Woman charged with destroying food at Gerrity’s Supermarket

Gerrity’s in Hanover Township will have to throw out over $35,000 worth of food after a woman puroposely coughed all over produce on Wednesday afternoon, according to store co-owner Joe Fasula.
Photo Courtesy of Gerrity’s
HANOVER TWP. — The woman who caused havoc Wednesday at Gerrity’s Supermarket in Hanover Township was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Joseph A. Halesey.
Hanover Township Police charged Margaret Ann Cirko with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct/hazardous physical offense, retail theft, terroristic threats/evacuation of a building, terroristic threats/causing serious public inconvenience, and bomb threats.
Cirko was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Township police said the criminal charges were filed against Cirko who they say “intentionally contaminated produce/meat/merchandise for sale” at Gerrity’s Supermarket on Sans Souci Parkway on Wednesday.
Police said Cirko was evaluated at a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Police were assisted by the township health officer, state Department of Agriculture, Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the state police.
According to Gerrity’s Supermarkets co-owner Joe Fasula, the woman’s attempt at a prank will cost the store over $35,000 worth of produce.
In a post uploaded to the Gerrity’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Fasula says that the woman, who reportedly is well known in the Hanover Township area as a “chronic problem in the community,” entered the store around 2:20 p.m. and proceeded to cough all over the produce section, as well as parts of the bakery, meat case and grocery.
The woman was removed from the store as quickly as possible by Gerrity’s employees, and Fasula said he contacted the District Attorney’s Office, who will be “aggressively pursuing numerous charges” against the woman.
“We had no choice but to throw out all product she came in contact with,” Fasula said. “Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything.”
Fasula estimates that more than $35,000 worth of goods had to be thrown away. He added that he is “sick to his stomach” over the loss of the food.
“While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing,” Fasula said.
The woman involved is not believed to be infected with COVID-19, but Fasula says that they “will make every effort to make sure that she is tested.”
Check back at timesleader.com for updates.
/