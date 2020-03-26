Woman charged with destroying food at Gerrity’s Supermarket

HANOVER TWP. — The woman accused of coughing and spitting on food at a Gerrity’s supermarket was arraigned in the back seat of a police cruiser Thursday afternoon, and court records show her saliva is being considered a “biological agent.”

She has tested negative for the coronavirus, however.

Township police allege Margaret Ann Cirko, 35, of 50 Tomko Road, entered the Sans Souci Parkway supermarket on Wednesday yelling, “I have the virus, you’re all going to get sick,” as she intentionally coughed and spat on merchandise.

Joe Fasula, co-owner of Scranton-based Gerrity’s, said Cirko caused an estimated $35,000 in damage, resulting in a large amount of merchandise being discarded.

Fasula believes insurance will cover the losses.

Police charged Cirko with two counts of terroristic threats and one count each of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, retail theft and bomb threats due to her saliva being designated as a “biological agent.”

She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Employees: Suspect laughed

Court records say several employees reported seeing Cirko laughing as she was yelling, “I have the virus, now everyone is going to get sick,” while leaning closer to food items to intentionally cough and spit on them.

Police said an employee stopped Cirko from stealing a 12 pack of beer when she was being chased out of the store. An employee managed to obtain the license plate of a 2008 Ford she drove away in.

Cirko was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a mental health evaluation and a test for the COVID-19 virus Wednesday night. The test returned a negative result, police said.

Arraigned in police car

When Cirko was discharged from the hospital, police took her to the office of District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Hanover Township who arraigned her outside as she sat in the rear seat of a cruiser.

Local police were assisted in the case by the township health officer, state Department of Agriculture, Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the state police.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis released a statement about the incident later Thursday.

”We thank the public and staff at Gerrity’s for their immediate calls to police and their cooperation throughout the investigation. We further commend Gerrity’s management for their quick and thorough discarding of potentially contaminated products and sanitizing of the scene,” Salavantis said.

“While we take every crime seriously, we want the public to know that we will strive to prosecute anyone taking advantage this emergency situation or utilizing it for their amusement to the fullest extent of applicable law,” the DA added.

‘Totally speechless’

Fasula said he was in his office in Scranton when he was called by the store manager, Leonard Karabon, informing him of the incident.

“When I got the call, I was totally speechless. I didn’t know what to say, I felt bad for the store manager because he was looking for immediate direction, he’s like ‘do we close down the store, do we close down the department.’ It took me a few minutes to collect my thoughts and I said let’s close down the sections where she was,” Fasula told reporters outside the store Thursday.

Fasula said store employees immediately closed down the aisles and discarded contaminated merchandise before disinfecting shelves. Employees returned at 4 a.m. to restock the shelves with merchandise, Fasula said.

Gerrity’s opened on time Thursday and appeared busy early afternoon.

“Our employees have been absolutely incredible,” Fasula said. “The amount of work and dedication they put in is simply amazing. As soon as this happened yesterday, they immediately jumped in and they did everything they possibly could to get the product out and get the cases emptied and get the cases cleaned and sanitized.”

Pa. clarifies supermarket rules

Separately on Thursday, the state Department of Agriculture today issued guidance for the commonwealth’s essential grocery stores “to ensure continuation of services to Pennsylvanians while maintaining a healthy workforce.”

The guidance documents, available at www.agriculture.pa.gov, include recommended overall best practices to protect against COVID-19 and also recommendations for customer protection, employee protection, facility sanitization and guidance for managing COVID-19 positive employees.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding also reminded residents that while trips to groceries stores, farmers markets, and food banks are allowable essential travel, there is no need to stockpile more than is needed to sustain your family for one to two weeks.

“Pennsylvania’s supply chain is solid – farmers, production facilities, and truckers are all still working,” added Redding. “Buying more than you need only hurts other Pennsylvanians; it hurts those working to provide these essentials, it hurts your neighbors, and it hurts our food banks.”