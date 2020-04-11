New unemployment benefits being implemented in Pennsylvania

April 02, 2020
An accelerating number of positive coronavirus cases at Hazleton testing sites is one reason area officials are zeroing in on the city as Luzerne County’s hotspot and pleading with residents to take the threat seriously.
Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton added a second test site in the city March 16 because the first one that opened three days earlier was so busy, hospital Dr. Michael Evans said during a virtual news conference Thursday led by State Sen. John Yudichak.
On Sunday, there were 74 confirmed cases from tests administered at the hospital and its two offsite locations, Evans said.
The positive cases jumped to 119 on Monday, 158 on Tuesday, 219 on Wednesday and 310 on Thursday, he said.
“It is alarming how quickly this is all rising,” Evans said.
Evans said his health network’s statistics are tracked in “real time,” which is why there may be a “lag” in those numbers appearing in daily coronavirus cases released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat also noted Lehigh Valley Hospital’s mounting statistics don’t include tests performed by other private physicians and clinics.
The latest state report released Thursday said the county now has 384 cases, or 102 more than the previous day, in addition to five deaths.
While the state doesn’t publicly report statistics at the municipal level, Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, said he and other officials believe the majority of county cases are “coming from the city of Hazleton.”
The county’s rate of new cases is higher than that in every other metropolitan region in the state except Philadelphia and Lehigh counties, Yudichak said.
“In a matter of less than two weeks, Luzerne County went from one case to 384 cases,” Yudichak said.
Dr. Anthony Valente said two city residents have already died from coronavirus, one at the Hazleton hospital and another after transfer to the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Both men were elderly, but Valente said that should “not give everybody a sense of confidence.” Two of his coronavirus patients currently on ventilators at the Hazleton hospital are 56 with no underlying health issues, he said, arguing the disease is “extremely contagious” and more deadly than the flu.
“Please don’t assume this is a disease that only affects and kills old people because it certainly is not,” Valente said.
Why Hazleton?
Cusat has been outspoken and candid about reasons he believes his city will have the highest coronavirus prevalence in the county.
With a growing city Latino population estimated around 60%, Cusat said many residents have friends and family in New York City and parts of New Jersey going back and forth. The city is also densely populated, has a high percentage of multi-family units and many residents working in still-operational factories and distribution centers in adjacent Hazle Township and West Hazleton, he said.
While some transportation entities have voluntarily agreed to halt services to New York City and New Jersey, Cusat said the public often does not understand he and other area elected officials don’t have authority to close factories, interstates and borders.
At Thursday’s conference, the hospital representatives and elected officials repeatedly implored residents to stay home unless they must get food or medication or work in life-sustaining businesses and to comply with social distancing everywhere.
Lehigh Valley Health Network Hazleton President John Fletcher estimated only 18% of Hazleton area residents are practicing social distancing, or remaining at least 6 feet apart from others.
Getting that number to 70% is “absolutely critical” to avoid a “very difficult situation,” he said.
What’s next?
As an example of where the area “might be going” if preventive efforts are not taken, Dr. Evans pointed to the New York City region, saying it was very quickly overwhelmed without enough hospital beds and ventilators for all the people needing them to stay alive.
There should be no gatherings of any kind, including birthday parties or playground basketball games, Evans said, advising online or telephone communication to remain socially engaged. People mixing will make the infection rate increase faster, essentially overloading the health care system by making everyone sick around the same time, he said.
Fletcher said his emergency room and hospital are handling the demand to date but preparing for a potential surge based on statistic modeling. Plans are in place to add beds within the hospital to expand its capacity, he said.
Health care workers are often described as on the front line of the crisis, but Fletcher said the true front line is stopping the virus from spreading in the first place.
“This is a battle that’s fought out in the community,”he said.
Challenges
State Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, said she is grateful Lehigh Valley Hospital opened two Hazleton test sites because the city has a “very vulnerable population that seems to be at a greater risk for community spread.”
Communicating requirements to employers has become a top priority because they must adapt to operating in a new environment, she said. Many industrial park workers have voiced concerns about a lack of sanitizer and social distancing at their work places and complained they are unable to stay home and safe as advised because they fear losing their jobs, she said.
“We have a grave concern that we are a hotspot and growing daily,” Toohil said.
The statistics and scenarios presented Thursday demonstrate everyone must “do better” to slow the spread because it’s no longer a crisis in New York City or another distant area playing out on a television screen, Yudichak said, describing the local situation as “life and death.”
Among several initiatives implemented to stop the rapid growth in Hazleton cases cited by the legislator:
• The state health department launched a multimedia coronavirus advertising campaign targeting the Latino community.
• At county Manager C. David Pedri’s direction, county information technology staffers developed a coronavirus warning Facebook ad, also targeting Latino residents, that was viewed more than 2,000 times within a few hours of operation.
• Mary Malone, president of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, coordinated a plan to start ensuring coronavirus response and prevention protocols are implemented at essential Hazleton area businesses that continue operation and employ thousands.
Cusat said he will remain blunt about the statistics, convinced that downplaying the threat will cost lives.
“It’s going to get worse before it gets better, and we all need to keep working together on it,” Cusat said.