Churches find new ways to reach faithful on most unusual Easter

Pastor Dennis Madeira addressing the faithful at a Sunday morning drive-in service held at New Life Community Church on Easter Sunday morning. Forty vehicles showed up for the service which includes both Christian Assembly in Wilkes-Barre and New Life Community Church in Hanover Township. Geri Gibbons | Times Leader Back Mountain Harvest pastor Rev. Petts addresses dozens of people in their vehicles on Sunday morning, with many honking their horns in approval and as a sign of worship. Geri Gibbons | Times Leader Pastor Rev. Bryan Dodson practicing his sermon in front of a recently obtained computer and a stack of hymnals. Dodson said he is learning quickly how to effectively minister online. Geri Gibbons | Times Leader

PLYMOUTH – For many area families, Easter Sunday means church attendance, new outfits and powerful sermons. But the impact of COVID-19 has forced churches everywhere to redefine how they reach the faithful.

Rev. Bryan Dodson of Faith Baptist in Plymouth said each church is bringing their message to their members in a way that reflects the personality of the congregation.

Dodson woke early on Saturday to record a sunrise service which posted to the Facebook on Sunday morning.

But Faith Baptist is a small country church which previously hadn’t been set up to present their services virtually, so Dodson is figuring things out as he goes.

Even though he had charged his laptop and carefully placed it on top of his Bible, he had neglected to charge his cellphone which he was using to access his Bible — and his notes.

So, when the cell phone died, Dodson had to work with what he had, eventually explaining to viewers that the phone had died.

“The sun only rises once,” he said, laughing. “So, I couldn’t recharge it.”

But all in all Dodson was pleased with the results of his sunrise efforts.

“Things aren’t perfect, but then again, they’re not perfect on a Sunday morning when we’re in the church building,” he said

Later in the day, Dodson recorded his Easter service, which focused on the resurrection as it had in previous years.

“But of course I referenced the current situation,” he said. “That’s part of the message.”

Back Mountain Harvest

At Back Mountain Harvest Assembly, avenues for worship on Easter morning were varied. Two services were live streamed on Facebook at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., as well as a drive-in service held in the church parking lot at 11 a.m.

Lyrics to worship music were provided online and a special children’s program was also offered virtually. Those who choose to attend the drive-in service were able to tune into the service on their car radios.

Pastor Ray Petts emphasized to those attending the drive-in service that they were to keep their car windows down and that there were no restrooms available.

But that didn’t mean that members couldn’t provide feedback.

As a sign of “Alleluia,” for example, dozens of those attending honked their horns.

Petts’ sermon was aptly about bouncing back, not only from the challenges surrounding COVID-19 epidemic, but also from health challenges, divorce, career challenges and other life events.

The high-tech church paid special attention to its worship music, both at its drive-in service and online.

Petts said the recent closure of brick and mortar churches have launched a whole new realm of ministry.

Referencing statistics generated by Facebook and other software, Petts said his audience has significantly increased and now includes viewers from seven states.

New Life Community Church

New Life Community Church in Hanover held a socially distanced Easter Service in their parking lot, with those attending safely in their vehicles listening to the service on their vehicle radios.

Pastor Gideon Gataino went to school for communications and is also a trained musician, so for him “thinking outside the box” to present a Sunday morning was a great fit.

“Through the internet, God has revived my interest and training in film making,” he said.

Although the service wasn’t streamed on the Facebook page, Gataino uploaded a weekly sermon to Facebook so that parishioners and the public can access it throughout the week.

Rev. Dennis Madeira took to the podium first followed by Gataino. The men spoke on the hope and power of the resurrection.

Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre

Restored Church took to Facebook on Easter Sunday with Pastor Tim Walker sharing traditional faith.

But the posted service also included video recorded clips of members sharing about their experience at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, with thoughts how on people can implement their faith to overcome current challenges.

The church has a vigorous Facebook presence, which provides prayer times and testimonies throughout the week.

The church has encouraged its members and its small groups to keep in contact by Facebook, text and on Zoom.

Walker reminded those who tuned in that current challenges are a great opportunity to stop simply “kicking the tires” of Christianity, but instead to enter into a true life-encompassing faith.

Offerings and attendance

Churches across the county have found it necessary to closures necessitated by COVID-19. On Sunday Facebook feed was filled with messages going out from every different type of church. Those videos will be available online in the future, so that people can hear them again and again.

Dodson said he is encouraged by churches’ willingness to step up and make changes. He believes that when we are all back to school, work and normalcy, churches will still be using the internet to get their messages out.

Ten years ago, he said, pastors were criticizing social media because it was being misused. Now those same pastors are counting their viewers, shares and likes.

Dodson himself said Faith Baptist did not even record audio until shortly before the effects of COVID-19 meant that the church closed temporarily.

Dodson, like pastors across the country, stepped up and learned fast, reaching out to members and friends who were able to assist him with the technology.

Churches across the Wyoming Valley and the country are utilizing avenues for online giving and many will be applying for a government CARES grant, which may pay for several months of expenses.