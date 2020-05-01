Wolf announces 24 counties will reopen on May 8

As we all continue to deal with the coronavirus and Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, what seems like a normal life seems farther and farther away.

Even with a small light at the end of the tunnel in the form of Wolf’s plan to reopen the state being released, there are still many things and places that we are missing.

While we realize many area residents have lost a lot more than a few nights out our favorite places, Times Leader staffers offer a selection of what we’ve been missing most these days.

The Max Fine Memorial 5K

Wilkes-Barre

Just about every race on the local running calendar has been wiped out for the first part of the season, but the one I will miss most is the Max Fine Memorial 5K for a number of reasons.

And even though it is rescheduled for Oct. 4, I’m still missing it.

First and foremost, the organizers behind the event know how to put on a good run and the T-shirt is always one of my favorites of the season. A few years ago, the T-shirt you recieved for doing the run featured a design the resembled a softball uniform and is still one of my favorite all-time race shirts.

Then there is the course itself, which hold a lot of fond memories for me. It starts on River Street, runs down Riverside Drive and has a turnaround in the lot behind the the Martz Bus garage. It also happens to run past my grandmother’s old home where I spent many a day as a child, so it’s always a good time for me.

The timing of the race always worked out perfectly for me to be a good first race after completing the Scranton Half Marathon, which was also postponed this year.

Finally, the race benefit a good cause – the Muscular Dystrophy Association. If you are missing the race as much as I am, you can register for the October version of the event at maxfinememorial5k.com, or even just donate the MDA.

– Joe Soprano

Boscov’s

15 S. Main St.

Wilkes-Barre

Even if I wasn’t a reporter I would want to wear comfortable shoes. Since I am a reporter I’ve always been doubly glad to find really comfortable footwear in Boscov’s shoe department. They might be Skechers; they might be LifeStride; they could be another brand.

What I buy is casual, sometimes advertised as “walking shoes,” but usually black so they blend in with my work clothes and don’t actually scream “Hey, she’s wearing sneakers” the way equally comfortable white sneakers or running shoes might.

Last week I noticed my favorite pair of Skechers from Boscov’s was becoming so worn that I could just about feel the macadam from the street almost touching my foot. And my first thought was that I wanted to wait to buy another pair until I could actually try them on at Boscov’s and walk around in the shoe department to make sure they were a good fit.

How long can I wait? I wondered.

Then I remembered I had bought an extra pair the last time I was shoe shopping at Boscov’s — a few months ago — and they were at my house, still in the box. Hooray! I am so happy to be walking around in them now — and not feeling that hard macadam anymore.

I really love Boscov’s; so does my Mom; so does my husband; so do many of my friends.

We love to eat in the restaurant in the basement, which is so cozy, where Barb and Ginny and Ellen and all the other waitresses know the regulars so well. They know who wants coffee and who wants iced tea. They know who will be requesting a drink refill.

I have a friend named Chris who sometimes meets me there for lunch, and there have been times over the years when something has come up at my job or at her board meeting so one of us actually has been a no-show. And we’ve agreed, it doesn’t matter all that much. We agreed we each have felt perfectly comfortable eating alone in Boscov’s restaurant, because the wait staff makes you feel so much at home. We can’t wait to go back.

– Mary Therese Biebel

Kingza Asian Cuisine

Market Street, Kingston

My favorite sushi restaurant, Kingza Asian Cuisine on Market Street in Kingston, has been closed for the duration of this lockdown.

Sushi is my “happy food,” my go-to for hard days, or good days that I’m looking to make even better. Throw in some miso soup, a house salad with ginger dressing, and a cup of green tea and I am over the moon.

Sure, there are a few other sushi restaurants taking orders for delivery and pickup. But Kingza has something else going for them; I can reasonably walk there. But not in the winter.

One of the last times I went to Kingza I hatched up a wonderful fantasy of taking a leisurely walk in the beautiful spring weather to eat as much sushi as I could. I would be able to, guilt free, have a glass or two of plum wine since I wouldn’t be driving home.

That dream has largely been dashed for the foreseeable future, and who knows when any of us will be able to take ourselves (or anyone else) on a date to a sit-down restaurant?

I can still take leisurely walks, and I once stopped to see a sign on the door of Kingza stating they would reopen when this is all over. I sure hope so. Along with being able to hug my parents again and see my friends, my future “happy food” date has been keeping me going.

— Toni Pennello

McDonald’s

Clarks Summit

Friday morning was something my daughter Sarah and I looked forward to. We’d started going to the McDonald’s on Northern Boulevard in Clarks Summit for breakfast. I think it was my idea.

School was still in session and I believe our first trip was in February. The restaurant was on the way to school, so we’d leave home earlier than usual to have some time to sit in a booth and eat.

A group of mostly men sat at a table in the middle of the room. They seemed to be regulars. They talked loudly and it was easy to listen in on their conversations, everything from politics to a bear visiting someone’s yard. We sat, munched our McMuffins and laughed.

All told we spent about 15 minutes inside before getting back on the road for the short drive to school.

Sarah and I would like that time back to turn our routine into a tradition.

— Jerry Lynott

Record stores

What I miss most is going to record stores.

There’s something I love about walking up and down the aisles, checking out the stacks of new releases, classics and hidden gems.

Two of my favorites are Musical Energi, located in downtown Wilkes-Barre, and Gallery of Sound, which has a few locations in the area, but I tend to go to the Dickson City store which is closest to my home in Scranton.

Both shops have mind-bogglingly large collections and incredibly knowledgeable, helpful staff that are great at helping me find the records I need for my collection.

Both shops are still completing online orders in this time, and I plan on visiting both on Record Store Day, a national day of sales and special releases that happens annually. Record Store Day typically happens in April, but has been rescheduled to June 20.

— Pat Kernan

Restaurants and more

I miss restaurants, sports bars and our Tuesday night card game.

Grotto in Edwardsville is like NEPA’s answer to Cheers — everybody knows everybody’s name. And the food is good.

Same goes for III Guys down Route 11. The trivia contest is always competitive and the big screen TVs are amazing.

Tuesday night’s at Chuck Peterman Sr.’s house is always fun. A cutthroat game of pitch and more insults than you can imagine.

These are just a few pieces of the fabric of our lives that the pandemic has taken away.

– Bill O’Boyle