Chamber, United Way put up banner thanking front line workers

May 12, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, Top Stories
By Mark Guydish [email protected]
Milton Perez of Wet Paint Signs secures a new banner thanking front line health care workers in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square Tuesday. The banner was purchased by United Way of Wyoming Valley and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

Milton Perez of Wet Paint Signs secures a new banner thanking front line health care workers in Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square Tuesday. The banner was purchased by United Way of Wyoming Valley and the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce.

Mark Guydish | Times Leader

<p>Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and United Way of Wyoming Valley president Bill Jones do an elbow bump on Public Square while Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lindsay Griffin looks on. The Chamber and United Way helped pay for the banner int he bakcground thanking health care workers</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and United Way of Wyoming Valley president Bill Jones do an elbow bump on Public Square while Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lindsay Griffin looks on. The Chamber and United Way helped pay for the banner int he bakcground thanking health care workers

Mark Guydish | Times Leader

<p>City, county, United Way, Chamber of Commerce officials and others pose in front of a new sign strung up in Public Square Tuesday to thank front line health care workers.</p> <p>Mark Guydish | Times Leader</p>

City, county, United Way, Chamber of Commerce officials and others pose in front of a new sign strung up in Public Square Tuesday to thank front line health care workers.

Mark Guydish | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE —Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown noted one small city effort in the Covic-19 battle as he waited with others for photo of a new Public Square banner thanking front line health care workers. Those workers, he said, include nursing home employees, and the city Department of Health director and the fire chief have been visiting all nursing homes in the city, “asking if they need anything and offering support,” he said.

Brown joined a contingent of area dignitaries near noon Tuesday to show off the sign, which reads simply “For those on the frontline and all who are helping: Thank you!”

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Wyoming Valley joined to pay for the banner. “We’re just here to say thank you,” United Way President Bill Jones said. “It took a tremendous amount of work to get from where we were in mid-March to where we are now.”

Jones said the pandemic ‘is not over” but that “we do believe we have flattened the curve,” and praised a wide range of people he believes helped accomplish that, including nurses, doctors, essential employees in other jobs, and anyone who helped the area get through the last two months.

Those joining Brown and Jones for a photo op once the banner was secure included Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber Chief Operating Officer Lindsay Griffin, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri, Navient Senior Vice President (and United Way board chair) Troy Standish, Wilkes Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay, Fire Chief Jay Delaney and City Health Department Director Henry Radulski.

About 30 minutes before most of them showed up, Milton Perez of Wet Paint Signs finished securing the banner to the large metal lattice in Public Square. Once he came down to earth, he admitted that, while he had a face mask on, it wasn’t really to protect against Covid-19. After all, he had been alone in a bucket truck far above a nearly-empty plaza most of the time.

The problem, he said, was how much windier it becomes once you’re just eight or 10 feet off the ground.

“I wore it because it was cold up there.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish