Kraken Boardsports creates 3D-printed mask clips for medical professionals

May 16, 2020 Times Leader Local, Top Stories

By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Dan Lykens, left, and Mike Grobinski of Kraken Boardsports.

<p>This photo, supplied by Kraken Boardsports, shows the mask clip in question securing a mask to the wearer’s head.</p>

WILKES-BARRE — With healthcare professionals wearing masks nearly constantly during their working hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, many have found the strain of them causes pain on their ears.

The cofounders of a Wilkes-Barre business, using their 3D printer, created a device to help solve that problem, and have donated thousands to hospitals nationwide.

Kraken Boardsports, located in downtown Wilkes-Barre, was co-founded by Dan Lykens and Mike Grobinski.

During a normal workday, the business is normally crafting machines that help facilitate wake-boarding, even if you do not have access to a boat to tow the wake-boarder. But during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are no normal workdays.

Grobinski said the inspiration for the mask clips came while scrolling through social media.

“I was on Instagram one day about a month ago and I saw someone else making a similar thing,” Grobinski said. “I figured, we could do that.

“We have a 3D printer.”

The device in question is relatively simple; the user hooks the part of the mask that would typically wrap around their ears to the band that then rests against the back of the wearer’s head. This provides a secure fasten for the mask, but also saves the wearer from the ear pain often caused by constant use.

Grobinski said the design for the mask clips was fine-tuned by friends of his in the healthcare system. Grobinski drew up a few designs, and then asked for insight into which one would work best. After settling on a design, production began.

“We originally thought we would only make about 20 or 30,” Grobinski said.

“The response got so big quick,” Lykens said. “We just shipped about 2,000 of them.”

“For a 3D printer that only makes eight at a time, it’s pretty good,” Grobinski added.

According to the pair, they had access to a 3D printer due to a side project they run called Krypton Design, where they do some design work for other companies. However, they chose to promote the masks on the Kraken Boardsports social media pages due to a larger audience base.

As of right now, the mask clips are only being donated to healthcare facilities, but facilities can put in a request for mask clips on the company’s website, shop.krakenboardsports.com.

“It lets people request a large number of them,” Lykens said. “We send them out as soon as possible.”

Lykens said that in the month that they have been making the mask clips, they have already shipped them to facilities nationwide.

If you would like to help Kraken Boardsports in its mission to send mask clips to health care workers who need them, they said the best way to help is to buy a T-shirt on the store’s website, as this helps the business’ revenue stream. Lykens said the company is working hard to source more material that will allow them to produce the mask clips at a faster rate.

Reach Patrick Kernan at 570-991-6386 or on Twitter @PatKernan