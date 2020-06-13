Business owners ready to reopen as Luzerne County moves toward green

WILKES-BARRE — Hair salon owner Nancy Mitchell is like a racehorse braced at the starting line now that Luzerne County is set to move to the least restrictive coronavirus green phase on Friday, June 12.

The announcement made by Gov. Tom Wolf Friday means her Serenity Beauty Salon on Blackman Street will be permitted to start serving customers again.

“My place is scrubbed and sanitized. I’m ready — I’ve been ready,” said Mitchell.

In addition to salons and barber shops, several other types of businesses will be permitted to reopen at half capacity in the green phase, including restaurants/bars, fitness centers, spas, shopping malls, theaters and casinos.

Hair salons, barber shops and other personal care services must accept customers by appointment only, and appointments are strongly encouraged for fitness centers and other indoor health and wellness facilities, the state said.

Masks are still required when entering a business, it said.

Immediately after learning of the governor’s announcement, Jim Casterline shared the news on social media for customers of his bar — Steagles on East Northampton Street, also in the city.

He plans to open at noon on Friday and is in the process of stocking up the bar and kitchen area. Some bar stools must be removed to leave 6 feet between them, and the establishment will be deep cleaned from top to bottom with help from family and friends, he said.

“I’m very excited to be back to work again,” Casterline said.

‘New normal’

Luzerne is among eight counties transitioning to green on June 19. The others: Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Monroe, Perry, Pike, and Schuylkill.

As of Friday, 46 of the 67 counties were in green.

“While this phase facilitates a return to a ‘new normal,’ it is equally important to continue to monitor public health indicators and adjust orders and restrictions as necessary to ensure the spread of disease remains at a minimum,” the state said in a release.

Large gatherings of more than 250 are still prohibited in the green phase.

Businesses operating at 50% occupancy in the intermediary yellow phase may increase to 75% occupancy under green, and telework is still strongly encouraged, the state said.

Construction activity is permitted to return to full capacity, with continued use of coronavirus safety protocols.

Pennsylvania continues to see a steady decline in cases, a positive indicator that its reopening plan is working to balance public health with economic recovery, Wolf said in a release. He pointed to New York Times analysis that coronavirus cases are declining in less than half of U.S. states and territories.

“In Pennsylvania, not only did we flatten the curve, but we are continuing to keep case counts down even as we open our commonwealth,” Wolf said. “We will continue to take a measured, phased approach to reopening that relies on science and health experts.”

In addition to neighboring Lackawanna County, a dozen other counties will still be in the yellow phase on June 19: Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Erie, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Susquehanna, the state said.

County manager ‘thrilled’

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri provided this response to the governor’s announcement: “Yes! I’m sure I echo the sentiments of many excited county residents who are thrilled to be going GREEN!”

The last three months have been “unprecedented” here and worldwide, Pedri said.

Once again, he praised residents for bringing down the county’s coronavirus cases by social distancing, following public health guidelines and supporting each other in “countless ways” during the “trying time.” Pedri also thanked healthcare employees, first responders and other essential workers continuing to care for and help county residents.

He reminded residents to remain vigilant with hygiene and social distancing.

“Nevertheless, let’s take this win. I look forward to seeing everyone enjoying our beautiful parks, restaurants and businesses next week!”

Expected demand

Mitchell expects she and her two stylists will be working many long days to get to all the awaiting customer demands for trims, coloring and highlights.

Coloring is usually performed every four to six weeks, and she estimates customers now have about 3 inches of regrowth since she was forced to close in March. With continued restrictions, each stylist will be limited to one customer in the salon at a time, Mitchell said.

“It will be weeks before we’re close to catching up,” said Mitchell, who has owned the salon about 15 years.

Staying closed has been “very difficult,” Michell said. She said she had to take out a personal loan to cover expenses while her business income was cut off.

While hair maintenance has been deemed a nonessential service during the pandemic, Mitchell predicts its resumption will have a marked effect on the moods of many.

“You can take a sick person and do their hair, and they mentally feel better because they look better,” she said.

Faithful customers

Although Casterline took a financial hit as a business owner, he said he was “perfectly OK” with shutting down the bar and the state’s precautions because his wife has a medical condition that makes her more susceptible to getting sick.

“The last thing I wanted to do was get it and take it home to her. I hate my mask, but I wear it every time I go out,” he said.

Casterline purchased the corner bar in 2010 after it had been owned and operated by his aunt and uncle as Stan’s Cafe for four decades. Despite the pandemic disruption, he’s upbeat because the business is in its 50th year of family operation and a second home for many faithful customers from the neighborhood, he said.

He managed to pay his mortgage, utilities and other expenses during the shutdown with rent from upstairs apartments, the sale of takeout dinners on Friday nights and unemployment. He also obtained a small business loan through the city and dipped into some savings stemming from his aunt’s advice to always keep some money set aside to weather the inevitable ups and downs of bar ownership.

“We got through it. At first they said we’d be shutting down two weeks. Nobody knew it would be three months,” he said.

Casterline and his bartenders will wear masks and ask customers to wear theirs when they’re not smoking, drinking and eating, he said.

He’s been stocking up on hand sanitizer and will wipe down the bar as he’s always done, just more frequently. Customers won’t be permitted to stand at the bar between the spaced-out stools with the new restrictions, he said.

“I have high hopes,” he said. “We have a very strong clientele of locals, and everybody’s looking forward to seeing each other.”

