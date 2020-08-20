Crowd awaits Trump arrival at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

Staff report
Area residents wait in line to get into the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s appearance in Old Forge today. Trump is expected to land at the airport on Air Force One around 2:30 p.m.

<p>A car is check by security at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.</p>

<p>Approximately 250 people will greet President Donald Trump when he arrives at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport later today.</p>

JENKINS TWP. – A crowd has gathered at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, awaiting the arrival of President Donald Trump this afternoon.

Trump is expected to arrive around 2:30 p.m. at the airport and make an appearance at Mariotti Building Products in Old Forge at 3 p.m.

Trump’s appearance in Old Forge comes on the day Scranton native Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for president with an acceptance speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

The president is expected to give remarks on Biden’s “half century of failure,” according to the Trump campaign.

State police warn motorists to expect road closures in Moosic until 5:30 p.m. today.

