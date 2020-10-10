🔊 Listen to this

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to a large crowd of President Trump’s supporters in Kingston on Saturday. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Jim Bognet, the Republican challenger to serve as the Eighth District of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Representative, addresses the crowd on Saturday as Rudy Giuliani look on. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

KINGSTON — Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani made a stop at Luzerne County’s Republican Party headquarters Saturday to stump for President Donald Trump with Election Day just over three weeks away.

A massive, frenzied crowd of Trump supporters took over the sidewalk outside of the GOP’s Wyoming Avenue location with signs, flags, buttons, hats and more as Giuliani, flanked by U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Dallas) and Congressional hopeful Jim Bognet, took center stage to address the crowd. It was all part of a “Canvass Kickoff” event hosted by President Trump’s campaign for reelection.

“Luzerne County did it for Trump four years ago, and you’re going to do it again,” Giuliani said, to the roaring approval of the crowd.

This promise echoed much of what Meuser and Bognet said as openers for the former mayor of New York City.

“I’ll do my best Joe Namath impersonation for you: President Trump will win Pennsylvania, I guarantee it,” Meuser said in his opening remarks.

Meuser’s been making the rounds across Pennsylvania to campaign for President Trump over the last few months, and he made sure to note the enthusiasm that he’s seen all over the state for the president.

“The enthusiasm is unmatched in Pennsylvania,” Meuser said. “There’s nothing like it.”

People started gathering outside well before Giuliani’s scheduled 12:30 p.m. arrival. Some chanted at the cars passing by, while others climbed up on the short wall to watch for any sign of Giuliani. Temperature checks were required to be on site.

“I’m so excited to see the mayor,” said Jonna Desilva, an Edwardsville resident who brought a pair of signs supporting the Trump/Pence ticket. “I’m praying for them, I know it’s going to be close around here.”

Desilva also mentioned her fears of voter fraud, asking “how will we know who won when they’re finding ballots in the trash?”

These fears were stoked by Giuliani many times throughout his remarks.

“The Democrats are going to cheat, we all know that,” he said. “We just have to be even better.”

The former mayor and personal lawyer to Trump touched on just about every talking point and issue that have come up over the course of this election process: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s agenda, the economy, Biden’s physical and mental fitness and his record of public service.

He also attacked Biden on a number of levels, calling Biden’s son Hunter “a drug addict” and questioning his Catholic faith by saying that Biden “sold out over the last four months. … He never would have wanted public funding of abortion for 47 years, and now he’s all for it.”

Giuliani asserted that President Trump “is as strong as an ox” and “loves Pennsylvania.”

Before arriving in Kingston on Saturday, Giuliani made stops in Stroudsburg and Clarks Summit.