Construction of first rain garden underway

Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority Storm Water Division Manager Jeff Colella, shown in Wyoming last year, said the authority has started construction of stormwater-fee funded pollution reduction projects in compliance with a federal mandate.

Soil is added at the site of the former tennis court at the Korn Street Park in Kingston for a new rain garden.

The first of 52 planned pollution reduction projects funded by the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority’s stormwater fee is now under construction — a rain garden at the Korn Street Park in Kingston.

Work on another rain garden at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center in Plains Township may begin as early as next week, said authority Storm Water Division Manager Jeff Colella.

Based on nonabsorbent impervious area, the fee applies to properties in 31 municipalities relying on the authority to comply with their federal mandate to reduce sediment, nitrogen and phosphorus in the Susquehanna River and Chesapeake Bay.

The authority has been mapping stormwater outfalls, street sweeping and cleaning catch basins, but the Kingston project and others to come will provide a more tangible example of what’s being done to satisfy the mandate.

“I’m excited that we have the projects started,” Colella said. “This is the opening of 52 projects we plan on doing, and I’m looking forward to getting them all done.”

Kingston officials proposed the Korn Street site for a rain garden because it contained a deteriorated tennis court, Colella said.

Contractors removed the impervious tennis court last week and started adding top soil. Part of the 2,500-square-foot site will have a grassy lawn, while the rest will be filled with native plants that thrive in this region and absorb water runoff, nitrogen and phosphorus, he said.

Unlike the paved court, the garden will retain and filter water from a 3.6-acre drainage area. However, the site won’t become a pond in heavy rain, which should alleviate concerns from some fee payers that such projects would be mosquito breeding grounds, he said.

Although the garden may look bland this time of year, it should pop when blooming occurs in the spring, he said.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is make them colorful and attractive to look at,” Colella said.

Informational kiosks similar to the ones along the trail atop the Wyoming Valley Levee will be added to the rain gardens to explain how they work and why they are necessary, Colella said. Increased public education is part of the pollution reduction requirements.

Weather permitting, the Kingston rain garden is set for a Friday completion date, with the kiosk added in the spring, he said.

The rain garden at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center is a similar concept. As an added benefit, students in the center’s horticulture program will maintain the garden as part of their curriculum, he said.

Both rain gardens were publicly advertised as a package, and Dallas-based RCH Services LLC was the low-bidder and awarded the contract — $87,950 for the Kingston one and $80,595 for the Plains Township project, Colella said.

Sites of other initial rain gardens expected to be constructed in 2021 include the grounds of the Greater Nanticoke Area High School, St. Anthony’s Church in Exeter and the Wyoming Valley West High School in Plymouth, Colella said.

Engineering design is underway for a stormwater park in Plains Township, which is similar to a rain garden but broader in scope. Stormwater parks will include public recreation and education spaces and handle more sizeable runoff drainage areas, the authority said.

The roster also includes water retention basin alterations, such as adding plantings or recontouring, to make them more absorbent. The first two that will be addressed are the Wyntree Oaks basin on East Saylor Avenue in Plains Township and a basin on Townsend Avenue in Swoyersville, an authority report said.

“Right now, water is just collected and goes out the other side into the storm system,” Colella said. “Upgrades will take some of the sediment and pollutants out of the water and reduce the volume of water discharged.”

According to the report, other basin sites set for addition or alteration on the future list include: Donna’s Way in Exeter; Creek, Dana, Simpson and Slocum streets in Swoyersville; and Main Street and the Northeast Extension in Jenkins Township.

Multiple stream restorations throughout the regional coverage area also are part of the plan, which generally involve plantings and other work to prevent erosion and sediment.

The authority is awaiting government permits for a project along Spring Run in Hanover Township.

Located off West Liberty Street near the Sunny Hill Development, the project will regrade and stabilize banks to help trap and absorb pollutants. To proceed with engineering design, crews had to extract a top layer of garbage — tires, car parts, the front of a vehicle, shopping carts and other debris washed down or dumped there — and then remove nine feet of sediment to unclog and access a stream opening underneath railroad tracks.

Another project, currently in engineering design, will remove a patch of land from sediment build-up in the diverted Abraham’s Creek near the Swetland Homestead in Wyoming. The authority also plans to restore creek banks from the area of the homestead to the Susquehanna River to stop erosion from eating away at the toe of the Wyoming Valley Levee. The diverted creek flows under Route 11 through a system known as the 12 tubes drainage structure.

In all, the 52 planned projects are projected to reduce nearly 2.65 million pounds of pollutants from waterways annually, the authority said.