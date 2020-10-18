🔊 Listen to this

MOOSIC — Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden, will be making a stop in Lackawanna County tomorrow just two weeks before Election Day.

Biden will hold a drive-in car rally at PNC Field at 7 p.m. on Monday evening. She’s expected to address the importance that this election will hold for local families alongside local politicians and teachers.

Monday marks the final day for Pennsylvania residents to register to vote if they haven’t already done so. Biden’s rally will aim to emphasize the importance of registering to vote, and voting safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stop in Moosic will be Biden’s second stop of the day in Pennsylvania; around 4:50 p.m. she is scheduled to make a stop in Bucks County to highlight the role that women will play in the upcoming election.