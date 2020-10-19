🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The jury selection process has been completed in the trial against former Wilkes-Barre City Police officer Robert Collins, who is facing accusations he sexually assaulted several women while on-duty, with attorneys on both sides to make their opening statements this morning.

Collins, 55, was arrested twice by state police in 2019 on claims from eight women who say he sexually assaulted them while he was on duty as a city police officer. Collins resigned from the police force in February 2019 after he was first arrested.

Collins’ trial will be the first to occur not at the Luzerne County Courthouse, but rather at the Mohegan Sun Arena, due to the social distancing requirements required due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 150 potential jurors were seated, six feet apart from each other, on the floor of the arena, where hockey players would typically be skating in a typical year. A stand of sorts has been constructed in the center of the arena floor, from which Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas will preside over the case.

Since the arena space is now ostensibly a courtroom, photos are prohibited of the unique set-up for the trial.

Once a jury is selected, all participants in the trial will be using microphones so jurors will be able to hear. All will be required to wear masks, with the exception of witnesses when they are speaking.

The juror pool on Monday is notable, as it is made up seemingly almost exclusively of white individuals. Collins is a Black man, and a supporter of his expressed concerns about a jury being made up of no one that “looks like him.”

After approximately six hours of the selection process, council was able to select seven men and five women to be seated on the jury, along with an additional two men and women each to serve as alternate jurors.

Proceedings will begin again on Tuesday morning.

