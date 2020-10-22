🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Former Vice President Joe Biden will visit Luzerne County on Saturday, multiple sources report.

Biden is expected to fly into the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport sometime Saturday afternoon and “head south” for an event in Luzerne County, the sources said.

This will be Biden’s first visit to Luzerne County since he attended an event at Fox Hill Country Club in October 2019, shortly after declaring his candidacy for the Democratic Party nomination for president.

President Donald Trump, who held two large rallies at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in 2016, has not yet campaigned in Luzerne County. Vice President Mike Pence did visit the county, holding a rally in Exeter.

Trump was in Luzerne County on the night before the election in 2016 and sources say he may make an appearance in the county on Monday, Nov. 2, with Pence.

Biden and Trump will meet in their second and final debate tonight, starting at 9 p.m. EDT, from Nashville, Tennessee, with Election Day less than two weeks away on Nov. 3.

The 90-minute debate will start at 9 p.m. EDT and will be aired on major networks and cable news channels, including ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, PBS, NBC, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and C-SPAN. Most of the networks will offer a way to watch the debate live online, through their apps and accounts on YouTube and other social media channels.

In 2016, Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in Luzerne County by 26,237 votes — a 20-point win which provided Trump nearly 60 percent of his victory margin in Pennsylvania. Trump won the state by just over 40,000 votes in 2016 and with it, its 20 electoral votes.

Many political observers feel victory in 2020 again rests with Pennsylvania.

