WILKES-BARRE — President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport Monday night, the day before the General Election, sources have told the Times Leader.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Air Force One will touch down at the airport sometime Monday evening and President Trump will address the expected large crowd at the airport.

In 2016, Trump was in Scranton at Lackawanna College on the night before the election.

Trump also held two large rallies at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in 2016, and he has been in Lackawanna County twice in 2020. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the county, holding a rally in Exeter.

Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, held a rally Saturday at Dallas High School.

Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania and Trump’s planned visit this Monday shows the critical importance of winning Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral votes.

In 2016, Trump trounced Hillary Clinton in Luzerne County by 26,237 votes — a 20-point win which provided Trump nearly 60 percent of his victory margin in Pennsylvania. Trump won the state by just over 40,000 votes in 2016.

Many political observers feel victory in 2020 again rests with Pennsylvania.