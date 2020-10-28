🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Councilman Matthew Vough argued the county should not withdraw its legal filing seeking the recusal of new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett from a case involving ballot-counting deadlines.

“I have serious concerns over what took place last night. What started as a procedural motion recommended by our insurance turned into a political stunt,” Vough said in an email to county Manager C. David Pedri and Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo.

A council majority — six Republicans and one Democrat — voted Tuesday to advise Pedri to withdraw the motion, with some asserting the recusal stance was improper and taken without council input. Concerns also were raised that it unnecessarily attracted national media coverage.

But Vough said Wednesday the vote to withdraw the motion will “100% compromise the county’s insurance coverage on every claim going forward.”

The county’s liability insurance policy says the carrier directs litigation — not the county, he said, capitalizing the word not for emphasis.

“So is it about ‘saving the taxpayer’s money’ or supporting the Republican agenda? To me the answer is obvious. This will in fact cost the taxpayers more,” Vough wrote.

He urged the county Election Board to vote tonight to keep the recusal motion intact.

”I strongly urge everyone to reconsider and do what is right for the taxpayer and not what is right for the Republican agenda,” Vough wrote.

The election board meets virtually at 4:30 p.m. Five citizens serve on the board.

As promised, Pedri already followed up on council’s request Wednesday, sending a letter to outside Attorney Larry Moran making a formal request to withdraw the recusal motion.

At issue is whether the U.S. Supreme Court will reject a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling that mailed ballots must be counted if they are postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 6.

In the June 2 primary, completed ballots had to be physically returned to the county election bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and postmarks did not count. For the general election, the state Supreme Court granted the Democratic Party’s request to order a three-day extension.

Pennsylvania Republicans are attempting to reverse the state Supreme Court decision.

The county’s filing argued Barrett should recuse herself from the decision due to her “unprecedented” nomination and confirmation so close to a presidential election.

“As concerning as that is, what is even more troubling is the language President Trump has used in consideration of this nomination, linking it directly to the electoral season at hand, with implications for his own re-election,” the county’s filing said.

The recusal filing issue has brought political party affiliation to the forefront in county government — something that typically has not been a consideration on the 11-member county council.

Since the home rule structure took effect in 2012, any alliances that formed were not along party lines, with both “sides” containing a mix of Democrats and Republicans.

In the initial vote Tuesday, five of the six Republican council members voted to seek withdrawal of the recusal motion: Harry Haas, LeeAnn McDermott, Chris Perry, Stephen J. Urban and Walter Griffith.

The remaining Republican council member — Kendra Radle — asked to revote later in the meeting, saying she does not want to set a legal precedence that a Supreme Court justice cannot be trusted to independently make a decision on recusal.

In the revised voting, Democratic Councilman Robert Schnee also supported withdrawing the recusal filing, bringing the count to seven for passage.

The four remaining Democratic council members voted against the filing withdrawal: Vough, Sheila Saidman, Tim McGinley and Linda McClosky Houck.

Echoing his statements that appeared in the Times Leader’s Tuesday coverage of the recusal matter, county Republican Chairman Justin Behrens issued a release Wednesday criticizing the county recusal filing and highlighting the Republican council majority.

“In a sign of solidarity it was a great sight yesterday evening to see our Republican majority on Luzerne County Council vote to rescind the recusal request,” Behrens said.

The county Republican party trusts all Supreme Court justices have the “character, intellect and commitment” to follow the U.S. Constitution, Behrens stated.

Election Board

It’s unclear if the county election board will address the matter at tonight’s meeting.

Unlike council, the board has a Democratic majority, although the party affiliation of members is not generally raised because the focus is on elections for all voters and candidates, regardless of their party (or lack of any political affiliation).

Under home rule, the county election board is filled by four council-appointed citizens — two Republicans and two Democrats — and a fifth board member/chairperson from any political party selected by those four.

Democrat Jeanette Tait is the chair, making the composition a Democratic majority.

Peter Ouellette and Audrey Serniak are serving in the council-appointed Democratic seats, while Keith Gould and Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt fill the Republican ones.