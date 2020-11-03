🔊 Listen to this

Poll places across Pennsylvania have opened.

They will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at 8 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

Turn put is expected to be heavy as evidenced by the scene at the Kingston Rec Center early Tuesday morning. A long line had already formed and the parking lot was full before the polls even opened.

“The county is anticipating long lines, so please plan accordingly,” said a release issued Monday by county Manager C. David Pedri.

A list of polling locations is posted on the election page at luzernecounty.org along with a link for voters unsure of the precinct needed to identify their polling place.

Voters also may call 570-825-1715 or email [email protected] for questions about polling locations or any other election matters.

Personal protective equipment — masks, gloves and hand sanitizer — will be available at all polling places. Voters also will receive a take-home stylus that can be used on the poll books at sign-in and on the ballot marking devices.

Voters will be asked to wear masks for the safety of others but won’t be barred from voting if they refuse.

First-time voters should bring proper identification materials. A list of identification options is posted under the voter registration link at votespa.com.

On the new touchscreen machines, voters will make selections as they did with the old devices. But instead of touching a screen box to lock in their votes, they will receive a paper printout to verify their selections before they feed the paper into a tabulator to be read and saved in compliance with a state paper-trail mandate.

Voters must check the paper ballot for accuracy and should notify a poll worker if there are any mistakes in their choices. If warranted, the poll worker would void the ballot and allow that voter to mark a new one.

No video/audio is permitted inside polling places, Pedri said Monday.