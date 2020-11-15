🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mike Wolfkiel, a Democrat from Plymouth Township, said what many voters felt about the presidential election.

Wolfkiel, 62, supported President-elect Joe Biden, volunteering with the campaign.

We asked Wolfkiel why he voted for Biden.

“Him (Biden) not being Trump was enough, in and of itself,” Wolfkiel said this week.

Wolfkiel said when Biden won the Democratic nomination, he looked into the former vice president’s record and he liked what he saw.

“He isn’t progressive enough, but he’s better than the alternative,” Wolfkiel said.

Issues like preserving public education and “invigorating the Affordable Care Act endeared Wolfkiel to Biden, along with preserving Social Security and Medicare.

“Biden was not my first choice, but he certainly supports enough that I became more excited about his candidacy than I thought I would,” Wolfkiel said. “And Biden not being a chaos-inducing, pathological white supremacist was quite enough for me.”

The former vice president managed to flip Pennsylvania back into the Democrats win column after Hillary Clinton lost it to Trump in 2016. Luzerne County, however, remained strongly Trump country, even though Biden managed to close to gap on Trump from 2016.

The numbers

According to still incomplete and unofficial totals:

Luzerne County

Trump —86,127

Biden — 64,100

Pennsylvania

Biden — 3,400,07

Trump — 3,340,842

U.S.

Biden — 77,647,836

Trump — 72,397,317

A startling turnaround from 2016, for sure. But was this a true Biden victory, or was it more a concerted effort to defeat Trump?

The party leaders speak

Kathy Bozinski, chair of the Luzerne County Democratic Party, said this election wasn’t about the big play or slam dunk for Biden/Harris.

“It was about counties like Luzerne all across the country, reducing the Trump margin of victory from 2016,” Bozinski said. “In Luzerne County, we were able to reduce that margin by around five points, and that, combined with strong showings in metro Philadelphia and Northampton, Erie and Allegheny counties positioned Joe Biden to win Pennsylvania.”

Bozinski said there were a combination of factors which helped Luzerne County reduce that margin.

“We reached out aggressively to Luzerne County Democrats to engage voters who sat out the 2016 election, and to energize the African American and Latino communities,” Bozinski said. “Due to the ongoing pandemic, that wasn’t easy. We had to rely on writing postcards, phone and text banking, virtual events and some very limited socially distanced activities in the final campaign weeks.”

At the same time, Bozinski said thousands of people walked into the Luzerne County Democratic headquarters over a four-month period to say how disillusioned they were with Trump’s demeanor and effectiveness as President.

“Many of those were Democrats who voted for Trump in 2016, and, surprisingly, many of those were Republicans,” Bozinski said.

GOP chair responds

Justin Behrens, chair of the Luzerne County Republican Party, was sure to point out that the 2020 election clearly showed that Luzerne County is a “red” county.

“The Democratic Party focused on the progressive movement and forgot about the working class,” Behrens said. “The Republican Party represented those working class of Luzerne County and showed it is a welcoming tent.

“This election proved that the Republican Party represents the working class.”

Another vote for Biden

Ann Saxton, 59, of Wilkes-Barre, is an educator who supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020.

“I did not support Trump because of the division that he has created with minorities and his comments about not supporting peaceful protesters and their First Amendment rights,” Saxton said. “Trump did not support the unification of our minority communities.”

Saxton said one of the key issues in deciding her vote and many others was Trumnp’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She said Biden said throughout the campaign that he had a seven-point plan and he offered details.

“I think it’s so important that we get this pandemic under control,” Saxton said. “I felt Biden was acting like a role mode for all U.S. citizens — he held drive-up rallies, he wore a mask, he communicated his plan.”

A lifelong educator, Saxton said said the Biden-Harris plan for public education and post-secondary education was “very well thought out.” She said, “We need to preserve and protect our public school system.”

Saxton also felt preserving and improving the ACA is vitally import, noting there are 20 million Americans reliant on it for health insurance. She also favors Biden’s plan to re-enter the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization.

“Trump didn’t follow the scientists, nor did he act as a role model during the pandemic,” she said. “He sent out mixed messages about protecting yourself and others. And he kept talking about Democratic states. Biden said he will be a president for all of the United States.”

The experts analyze it all

Ed Mitchell is a longtime political consultant who has always leaned Democratic. He said most analysts said Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 because he flipped blue areas like Luzerne, Erie and Northampton counties to red.

This time, Mitchell noted, Trump lost Erie and Northampton and won Luzerne, but by 4,000 fewer votes.

“Trump’s support also slightly eroded in other similar rural counties,” Mitchell said. “That, coupled with the enormous Biden vote from Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and their suburbs, made the difference.

“Game over.”

Mitchell said Trump is a unique political phenomenon with a loyal base of followers, and he kept much of that support here in Luzerne County.

“But the election was a referendum on his job performance,” Mitchell said. “Trump was found wanting on COVID, joblessness and his style and rhetoric exhausted many Americans.”

Mitchell said Biden had greater appeal to many previous Trump voters than Hillary Clinton.

“The local and state Biden campaign channeled that enthusiasm to reduce Trump’s margin,” Mitchell said. “More signs, more donors, door knocking, phone and text calls were made for Biden than Clinton. That hard work mattered.

“In the end, Democrats and Independents here contributed meaningfully to Trump’s downfall in Pennsylvania.”

* * *

Benjamin Toll, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Political Science at Wilkes University, said overall, turnout was up across the nation, state, and county.

“We had 14% more voters in Luzerne County vote for president than in 2016,” Toll said. “Across the state, turnout was up 10%.”

Toll said there were similar patterns when looking at specific candidates as 25% more people voted for Joe Biden in Luzerne County than voted for Hilary Clinton, and the state only saw a 15% increase in turnout for Biden compared to Hillary. He said Trump increased his turnout in Luzerne County by 11%, which is off of the statewide increase of 12% for Trump.

“I think the data tell us a few things,” Toll said. “First, the story indicates that people were excited to vote in the 2020 election. It was easier for voters to see differences between candidates, and the myriad ways to vote made it easier for those who are less likely to vote. Second, both candidates drew more votes in the county, and in the state, than in 2016. This indicates that both parties did a good job of reaching out to their voters.”

Toll also said the data indicate Biden was a good candidate for a place like Pennsylvania and Luzerne County — Biden did not win the county, but he cut into the gains the GOP has been seeing over the last several cycles.

“Biden cut the overall vote deficit in Luzerne County from 26,000 to 22,000,” Toll said. “Democratic candidates cannot expect to win Luzerne County, but narrowing the margin is their goal.”

Toll said the 2020 election should not be seen as a major repudiation of President Trump as he increased his statewide vote in PA by 12%.

“However, more people were excited to go out and vote for Joe Biden,” he said. “And, I think this pattern is especially true when looking at Luzerne County. President Trump got almost 10,000 more votes here than in 2016, but the Biden campaign picked up more.”

* * *

Christopher P. Borick, Professor of Political Science and Director, Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, said while the results from Luzerne County and NEPA this cycle look a lot more like 2016 than 2012, Biden was able to make enough gains over Clinton’s performance from four years ago to help him gain his victory in the state.

“He certainly didn’t win back a majority of Obama to Trump voters in places like Luzerne County, but he did peel a few away to reduce the yield that Trump could walk away with from the county,” Borick said.

* * *

Jeff Brauer, Professor of Political Science at Keystone College, said given that Trump garnered many more votes than in 2016, Biden’s victory was due in large because his ability to get the high Democratic base turnout that Clinton failed to do.

However, Brauer said there are indications that Trump’s support also softened with key demographics. While data is still preliminary, from 2016 to 2020, Brauer said Trump lost 5 points from men, 4 points from non-college whites, and 3 points from households under $50,000. Those are demographics that aided Trump’s significant 2016 victory in Luzerne County while diminishing that lead in 2020, Brauer said.

“Overall, 2020 was a repudiation of Trump,” Brauer said. “Biden won a solid victory in Pennsylvania and in the country, while Republicans generally did well downballot. In other words, Trump did not do well, but his party did. Many interpretations of the polls/data included a Blue Wave, especially from Biden’s coattails. This did not pan out. Clearly voters split their tickets — voting for Democrats and Republicans at the same time.”

The final word

“It was a Purple Wave — perhaps, a bit oxymoronic,” Brauer said. “But it demonstrated that Biden, a moderate, was the only Democrat that could pull this off.

“Voters didn’t vote all Blue or all Red. They voted for moderate government. They voted to come together.”