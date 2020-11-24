🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — You know how folks like to go out and drink on the night before Thanksgiving?

Better bend your elbow before 5 o’clock this Wednesday or you’re not getting any alcohol at establishments in Pennsylvania.

Better yet, state officials say, order takeout or just stay home.

As COVID-19 cases continue to mount, Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced several new mitigation efforts Monday, including an order ending alcohol sales early on Wednesday.

Gov. Wolf Monday said Pennsylvania is in a very dangerous situation, and we need to work together to stop the spread of COVID-19 right now.

“Because if we give in to the virus, we will lose many more Pennsylvanians,” Wolf said. “And that is unacceptable.”

Wolf also announced new crowd size limits of 500 people indoors and 2,500 outdoors and said there will be added enforcement of mask wearing requirements and other infection control tools.

The governor also announced limits on civil liability for businesses that enforce the statewide mandate that people wear masks in public spaces.

Wearing a mask, Wolf spoke at a new conference with Levine where they outlined several new mitigation efforts aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

“As Pennsylvanians, we have a responsibility to one another, to do what we can to protect each other and preserve the life we all love in this commonwealth,” Wolf said. “For those who refuse to do their part to protect their neighbors and communities and refuse to accept that their actions have consequences that cause pain and suffering for others, we will be stepping up enforcement of all of the public health orders Dr. Levine and I have put in place.”

To specifically address large crowds, on Nov. 25, 2020 only, all sales or dispensing of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption at businesses in the retail food services industry, including bars, restaurants, and private catered events must end at 5 p.m. Indoor dining may continue, takeout is encouraged.

Levine said under the new measures that were described as “targeted” steps, indoor events are limited to 500 people and outdoor gatherings are capped at 2,500.

With new modeling projecting 22,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in Pennsylvania in December, Wolf and Levine announced new targeted mitigation measures to help stop the spread during this critical time.

These include a robust enforcement plan targeted at chronic violators along with an effort to ensure schools are safe and in compliance with COVID safety plans. The administration is also encouraging Pennsylvanians to limit unnecessary travel and stay at home.

“As our hospitals and health care system are facing greater strain, we need to redouble our efforts to keep people safe,” Gov. Wolf said. “If our health care system is compromised, it isn’t only COVID-19 patients who will suffer. If we run out of hospital beds, or if hospital staff are over-worked to the breaking point, care will suffer for every patient — including those who need emergency care for illnesses, accidents, or chronic conditions unrelated to COVID-19.”

In the past week, the number of COVID-19-attributable deaths has quadrupled, and the average daily case count is seven times higher than it was two months ago.

Levine noted last week that modeling available from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects that Pennsylvania will run out of intensive care beds in December.

The IHME’s modeling also projects that if mitigation efforts are not adhered to, Levine said Pennsylvania could have more than 32,000 deaths from COVID-19 by Feb. 23, 2021 — that’s in just three months. Levine said with universal mask-wearing, those deaths can be reduced by half.

“As the Secretary of Health, I have issued a series of advisories and orders intended to help stop the spread during this critical time, to protect our hospitals, our health care workers and the lives of our fellow Pennsylvanians,” Levine said. “Our collective responsibility continues to be to protect our communities, our health care workers and our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians from COVID-19. That has not changed.”

No return to red, yellow, green

Wolf said he has no intention to return to the red, yellow, green system of shutting down the state that was used during the early months of the pandemic.

I haven’t thought of anything that would cause us to go back to that system,” Wolf said.

The governor said the plan calls for doing a better job of protecting customers and employees in retail establishments, who, he said, will actually do the enforcement.

“We want to put this on the backs of store owners and managers to enforce this,” Wolf said. “If someone come inside, they need to follow the rules — no mask, no service. If customers or employees feel unsafe, they should call the hotline and report it.”

The new measures include revamped school safety attestation, targeted business and gathering restrictions, and a new enforcement plan that includes liability protection for businesses enforcing the Secretary of Health’s strengthened mask-wearing order. The administration is also advising all Pennsylvanians to limit unnecessary travel and keep gatherings held in homes to members of the same household.

Schools

The Wolf Administration is requiring Pre-K to 12 public schools in counties that have been in the substantial transmission level for at least two consecutive weeks to commit to safety measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and educators.

If they choose not to, they must move to fully remote learning without all extra-curricular activities. As of Friday, Nov. 20, there are 59 counties in the substantial transmission level for at least two consecutive weeks.

Requirements for Pre-K to 12 public schools in substantial counties for at least two consecutive weeks. Schools are mandated to comply with updated protocols if a COVID-19 case is identified in the school building.

“All of us have a responsibility to slow the spread of this virus so our children can stay or return to the classroom,” Wolf said.

Businesses

The administration is revising and reissuing its orders to protect businesses, customers, and employees. This order will consolidate previous orders and includes reiterating cleaning and social distancing requirements, mandatory telework requirements unless impossible, and other safety measures.

Telework is mandatory unless impossible; safety measures required for businesses including cleaning, social distancing and masking. Online sales and curbside pickup for all shopping are encouraged.

Gatherings

As Pennsylvania sees an increase in cases, Wolf said the commonwealth is strengthening gathering restrictions. All large events and gatherings are now reduced until further notice. In addition, the retail food services industry, including bars, restaurants, and private catered events must end alcohol sales for on-site consumption at 5 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020 only.

All indoor and outdoor events/ gatherings categories size limits will be reduced

GOP response

In response to Wolf and Levine, the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman made the following statement:

“While Pennsylvanians prepare to go Black Friday shopping at big box retailers unrestricted by new orders from Gov. Wolf, bars and restaurants are going to be left to languish under more onerous limitations on their ability to do business during what should be a robust holiday season.

“Pennsylvanians are currently policing their own activity during the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases. What they do not need during this unprecedented holiday season is the heavy hand of government forcing them to do that which they have been doing on their own accord for months.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.