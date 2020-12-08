🔊 Listen to this

Dressed in their Victorian-era attire, Rich Ryczak and his wife, Millie, both of West Abington Township, visit the Bumble monster at Ebb’s Candy Jar.

Children visit Santa (John Keefe) at the Gazebo on Tioga Street. From left, are Adaleigh Smith, 5, her sister, Abigail, 2, and their father, Andrew. They are from Lake Winola.

Sculpted Ice Works carver Evan Hughes, of Olyphant, makes gingerbread men and a reindeer of ice near Greenwood’s Furniture, one of the event’s sponsors.

TUNKHANNOCK — Although some of its activities were canceled this year, the Tunkhannock Business & Professional Association (TBPA) still kept the tradition of Christmas in our Hometown on Saturday, Dec. 5.

In lieu of the event’s annual tree lighting, parade, and horse and wagon rides, the TBPA had to find other ways for downtown Tunkhannock to celebrate Christmas.

“We try to come up with different things to keep people safe,” said Nancy Parlo, executive director of TBPA.

Local sponsors funded some of the socially-distanced activities, including main sponsors Gannon Associates Insurance and Donegal Insurance Group.

Greenwood’s Furniture sponsored two ice-carving exhibits, both performed by Sculpted Ice Works carver Evan Hughes, of Olyphant.

Hughes carved gingerbread men and a reindeer near the Christmas tree on Tioga Street. His second demonstration took place outside The Old Store. He made a snowman with a bird perched on its top hat. Hughes has been ice-carving at this event for five years.

Bartron Supply sponsored a reindeer display by Spruce Run Farm from Bloomsburg. Owner Cassandra Hoover brought a mother reindeer named Comet along with its son Curly Star. Spruce Run Farm started to raise reindeer five-and-a-half years ago. This is the first time Cassandra displayed reindeer for Christmas in our Hometown.

“We’re excited to be here and share some reindeer magic,” she said.

Children were able to see the man in the red suit at the Gazebo on Tioga Street. Although they couldn’t sit on his lap, they were able to talk to Santa (John Keefe) from six feet away.

Besides Tioga Street, the local businneses on Bridge Street shared some of the holiday festivities by having a snowman display either inside or outside the stores. The street was called “Snowman Lane” for the day.

Ebb’s Candy Jar, which is located on Bridge Street, welcomed visitors with a family of snowmen and snowwomen in the main entrance. While there was candy inside the store, the outside had Christmas trees, wreaths, swag, and kissing balls.

The store gave kids the chance to write letters to Santa while waiting to come inside. The backyard was filled with many Christmas characters from Christmas specials such as “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The dancing Bumble monster created a photo opportunity.

Each year, owners Ben and Eileen Barzilowski make unique, life-sized designs for the holidays. Ben builds a frame while Eileen uses recycled goods for the designs. She uses plastic grocery bags for the stuffing and fabric and pillows for the facade.

“We try to make things that make people smile and bring joy,” said Eileen. “We really think it’s important to be a part of the community and give back. When Christmas in our Hometown started, it was all about bringing good will to the town.”