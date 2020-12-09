🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says he’s tested positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms and is isolating at home.

Wolf announced he tested positive in a tweet Wednesday afternoon. He said he tested positive during a routine test Tuesday and currently has no symptoms.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID. Following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease,” read one of the governor’s tweets.

He followed that with a plea for all Pennsylvanians “to wear a mask, stay at home as much as possible, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”

The governor released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well. I am following CDC and Department of Health guidelines. Frances has been tested and, as we await the result, is quarantining at home with me.

“I am continuing to serve the commonwealth and performing all of my duties remotely, as many are doing during the pandemic.

“As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease and so I ask all Pennsylvanians to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible, socially distance yourself from those not in your household, and, most of all, take care of each other and stay safe.”