WEST HAZLETON — One person is dead after an accident on Interstate 81 Southbound on Wednesday afternoon.

A representative from PennDOT confirmed that a car and a tractor-trailer were involved in an accident this afternoon, with the truck still in the median. One person was killed in the accident, but there is no other information currently available about the victim.

The southbound lane of 81 is closed beginning at exit 145 in West Hazleton due to the accident, with a detour in effect.

It’s not immediately clear when the interstate will be reopened. The Times Leader will update this story as more information becomes available.