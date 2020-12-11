🔊 Listen to this

In compliance with the state governor’s order, Luzerne County facilities will operate with limited staffing and many departments providing services by appointment only, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Friday.

The limited operation plan will remain in effect from Dec. 12 through Jan. 4 and impacts all branches of county government, he said.

As with private businesses, Gov. Tom Wolf’s order requires government buildings to follow remote or telework requirements.

“Those who can telework, must telework,” the governor’s guidance says.

Pedri advised residents to check the county website at luzernecounty.org for directions on how to access services.

”As Luzerne County responds to COVID-19, the health and safety of our colleagues and citizens remains our top priority. How we respond is critical to hundreds of thousands of people and companies in our communities. We are steadfast in our commitment to being there when you need us most,” Pedri wrote in a communication.

This week, the county Human Resources Director Angela Gavlick reported the county has 24 employees out on quarantine because they have tested positive for coronavirus, with another 17 out due to potential exposure.

Pedri told employees in a memo he recognizes “these are especially uncertain and trying times.”

”Be assured that Luzerne County devotes significant resources into planning for the unexpected. We maintain an ongoing Continuity Of Operations Plan to ensure that every one of our internal teams can continue to operate safely during this time,” he wrote.

Enhanced cleaning protocols are in place for employees or citizens who “MUST” come to county buildings, Pedri said. Temperature checks, masks and social distancing will be required, he said.

Employees in most county departments will be working remotely, although some may have minimal staff onsite as needed, he said.

Court branches will be closed, although emergency matters will continue to be heard. District magistrates will only be open for payment and filings.

All domestic relations hearings are canceled, and conferences will be conducted by phone.

Probation services is suspending all home visits and direct community supervision contacts.