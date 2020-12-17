🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As most of Luzerne County spent Thursday digging out from a massive snowfall, the next few days should provide temperatures that will return the region to normal activity.

According to the National weather Serv ice in Binghamton, New York, Harveys lake received 20 inches of snow and the rest of the county saw between 12 and 18 inches pf he powdery stuff.

The NWS said Pennsylvania’s northern tier received much higher levels, as many as 44 inches in some parts.

Forecast

This afternoon, partly sunny, with a high near 26. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday, partly sunny, with a high near 30; Friday night, partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday, mostly cloudy, with a high near 33; Saturday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 37; Sunday night, mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be partly sunny, with highs near 40.

PennDOT update

PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on trucks and other vehicles from traveling on interstates in northeast Pennsylvania.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, PennDOT temporarily restricted certain vehicles from using the interstates yesterday to help ensure that the interstates remained open during the most challenging conditions of the winter storm.

Restrictions were placed on trucks and other vehicles in the region on:

• Interstate 80

• Interstate 81

• Interstate 84

• Interstate 380

With the restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles were permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers were not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions were in place.

PennDOT also has lifted the speed limit restrictions on all roadways in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced yesterday to 45 mph on interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions and snow-plow locations on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

Gov. Wolf storm update

Gov. Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield, PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian, and Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Brent Miller provided an update on the winter storm that affected the state yesterday and overnight with clean-up continuing today.

“Many areas of the commonwealth experienced heavy snowfalls that affected roads and created dangerous conditions, and emergency personnel responded to several emergencies and accidents caused by snowfall and blocked roads,” Gov. Wolf said. “Tragically, at least one of these accidents led to a loss of life, and my heart goes out to all of the victims and their families. You are in our prayers.

“Thanks to all of those who worked throughout the storm and into the morning to respond to emergency situations and keep their fellow Pennsylvanians safe.”

Gov. Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians to stay home and allow clean-up crews to continue to do their work safely and so everyone can get back to their daily routines.

PEMA Dir. Padfield provided an overview of activity overnight and into this morning, recognizing county emergency management coordinators’ work last evening in executing and coordinating plans with PEMA.

“At the county level, they coordinated shelters, bringing buses on site to keep motorists warm and safe, ensuring that wellness checks were conducted on a regular basis for motorists who were in their vehicles,” Padfield said. “While the storm is mostly out of the state, blowing and drifting snow remain a threat. Please use caution on roadways and while cleaning up.”

PennDOT Sec. Yassmin Gramian provided an update with a focus on safety first.

“Across most of the state, we saw isolated incidents that often occur during storms,” Gramian said. “Our 511PAConnect system sent text alerts to nearly 300 people for crashes that occurred on I-80 in Mercer County, I-78 in Berks County, and for a current incident on I-80 in Clearfield County. 511PAConnect was launched in 2016 – at Governor Wolf’s direction – to provide information updates to motorists during long-term closures on PennDOT or Pennsylvania Turnpike roadways.”

Pennsylvania State Police Corp. Brent Miller provided an update on crashes across the state yesterday.

“The State Police has a preliminary investigation into the crash on I-80 in Clinton County, which occurred just after 3 p.m.,” Miller said. “A backlog ensued and resulted in a series of chain reaction crashes that totaled 55 commercial vehicles and 11 passenger vehicles. Additional crashes occurred on I-80 in Jefferson, Clarion, and Mercer counties. Investigations continue.”

“When emergencies strike, I am always proud of the way Pennsylvanians come together to take care of one another, and keep one another safe,” Gov. Wolf said. “I know that spirit of resilience and compassion will help all of us get through the negative consequences of last night’s storm.”

