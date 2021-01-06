🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta’s voice trembled as he talked about Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by protesters who sought to halt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s unacceptable,” Barletta said of the scene unfolding on television screens across America. “Violence is unacceptable — peaceful protests are part of America, but what we are seeing today is not America.”

Barletta said what happened Wednesday as Congress was to certify the electoral college votes for the 2020 presidential election has been building for weeks.

“It has been building and building to this point and unfortunately it’s now gotten out of control,” Barletta said. “Everyone has a right to protest, but it has to be peaceful. Breaching the Capitol is not the way to get your message across.”

Barletta said he understands the frustration of Trump supporters.

“And I am frustrated too, but violence is not the solution,” Barletta said. “Nobody is more frustrated than me. People feel the election was stolen, and I understand that. But this is not the way to behave.”

Barletta said as bad as the scene looked, he was even more concerned about what could happen when darkness flails on Washington D.C.

“If this attracts outside groups, who knows what can happen,” Barletta said, noting that there were several reports of shots being fired in the Capitol. “This behavior is very disappointing.”

Barletta said many of the protesters went to peacefully protest, a practice that has he found to be common when he held office.

“That has been done every day,” he said. “It’s a part of democracy. Those people should not be faulted. But those who have gone inside and put peoples’ lives in danger, well, that is just unacceptable.”

Barletta also talked about people he knows who are still members of Congress.

”I have a lot colleagues there and their staff members who I’m certain are scared to death,” Barletta said. “Law enforcement are putting their lives on the line to try to control the situation. Hopefully, this will deescalate.”

Toomey comments

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley, issued a statement:

“This is an absolute disgrace. I appreciate the work of the United States Capitol Police under difficult circumstances. I am currently safe as are the few members of my staff that are currently at the Capitol complex.”

Meuser comments

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas:

“The U.S. Capitol was stormed by rioters. I stayed back trying to help secure the doors. Capitol Police kept everyone safe, while putting themselves at risk. We must be grateful to our law enforcement and condemn violent lawlessness. God bless America. We will get through this.”

Casey’s staff comments:

“Our entire staff continues to work remotely today. Senator Casey was the only member of our team in the Capitol complex. He is safe and taking direction from the United States Capitol Police.”