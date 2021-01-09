🔊 Listen to this

A house is engulfed in flames on Waller Street in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — Nine people have been displaced but no one was injured in a massive fire that engulfed two structures on Waller Street on Saturday.

Smoke could be seen throughout much of the Wyoming Valley as crews from Wilkes-Barre City, Hanover Township and Kingston responded to 161 Waller St. around noon on Saturday for a reported structure fire.

According to Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney, the fire broke out inside a double-block residence, but everyone that lived on either side of the double-block was either not home at the time of the blaze or was evacuated safely.

Firefighters received reports that there were pets inside the residence, but were unable to confirm if any pets were missing.

Next to the double-block, a single-residence home was exposed to heavy smoke and flames, and sustained structural damage to the left side of the property.

Everyone from that home was also evacuated safely, according to Delaney.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, as firefighters are still unable to enter the double-block residence safely due to heavy structural damage.

The double-block is being considered a total loss, according to Delaney and assistant fire chief Robert Smith; the single home sustained heavy damage but is still being evaluated.

The fire was initially reported as a house explosion, but Smith said that there was nothing about the damage that indicates an explosion at this time.

“Sometimes when the fire gets to a flashpoint, it causes the windows to blow out, usually with a lot of force,” Smith said. “This is probably what made people think there was an explosion.”

Delaney also pointed out that there was no gas service to the double-block property.

Around 2 p.m., crews were still working on a number of small hotspots, but the majority of the smoke and flames had been knocked down. No firefighters or other emergency responders were injured fighting the fire.

Representatives from the American Red Cross were on hand to assist with the displaced residents.