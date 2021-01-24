Contract, code conflict but other cities don’t pay overtime

WILKES-BARRE —As third-class cities go, Wilkes-Barre goes its own way in paying City Clerk’s office employees to do their jobs.

Neither Allentown, Lancaster nor Reading pay their city clerks overtime to attend City Council meetings. Wilkes-Barre does and has budgeted more than $100,000 in overtime over the past 10 years, even though the union contract says they should get compensatory time off.

The contract for City Clerk Jim Ryan and Assistant Clerk Catherine Payne conflicts with the Administrative Code which gives Council control over the office. As far back as 2004, it attracted the attention of the Administrative Code Committee tasked by Council with reviewing and recommending changes to the city’s operations manual.

Coming up on the 17th anniversary of the Committee’s report, the Code and contract remain at odds.

For Ryan and City Council Chairman Tony Brooks, however, the matter’s been resolved.

“The Administrative Code trumps the collective bargaining agreement according to a legal opinion from 2003,” Brooks said Friday. He said his information came from the city.

Ryan, who was appointed to the office in 2001 and was budgeted $87,145 in pay plus benefits this year, said he follows the Code and the past practice of collecting overtime for meeting attendance. “That’s always been the case,” he said.

Last year Ryan was paid $3,953 for 60.75 hours of overtime. Between 2016 and 2020, the total paid was $26,135 for 412.75 hours, according to city provided information.

Payne, who is budgeted $57,808 in wages, was paid $19,374 overtime for 455 hours during the five-year period, according to the city.

Code, contract in conflict?

The Code assigns City Council authority over the City Clerk’s office and in three short paragraphs describes the oversight.

On the other hand, the collective bargaining agreement for professional and public service employees represented by Local 1300 and later Local 1310 of the Laborers’ International Union of North America runs 30 pages and sets policies for a host of employment matters from job descriptions and wages to holidays, discipline and overtime.

Section 9 of Article IX of the agreement addressed overtime: “Attendance at regularly scheduled or special Council work sessions and/or Council Public meetings for personnel requested to be present by the Mayor or Council shall not constitute an overtime assignment. In cases where actual demands of the position involves (sic) compulsory attendance such as the city clerk, clerk steno, etc., the Mayor will authorize compensatory time off as deemed expedient for the continued efficient operation of the Bureau.”

Ryan disagreed and said the office staff is directly accountable to council.

“That’s not correct in the bargaining agreement,” Ryan said. “The union representative for City Hall employees was supposed to have that changed, but for whatever reasons she never did.”

Email and voicemail messages left for Thomas Borum, business manager for Local 1310, were not returned.

Ryan referred to the Code to support his case. The applicable section on the City Clerk’s office is in Appendix A, Article II, Division 2, covering the city government’s Legislative Branch.

Section 2-33 authorizes Council to appoint the city clerk, set the salary, prepare a budget for the office and include it in the annual general fund budget. The clerk has the authority to hire a staff. Yet the Code leaves it up to Council to set office’s “hours of work, provisions for sick and vacation leave, overtime compensation and other personnel policies.”

Employees always received overtime

Mayor Brown deferred to City Council on the operation of the City Clerk’s office and overtime.

“That’s council’s responsibility,” Brown said.

Bill Barrett, who has been on Council since 2004 and served as chairman, recollected the office employees always received overtime.

The office isn’t autonomous. The Council chairperson reviews the timecards. “So, there’s approval,” Barrett said.

Still the disagreement between the Code and the contract should have been cleared up, Barrett acknowledged.

The eight-member Committee made up of residents, including the late Mayor Lee Namey, former Assistant City Attorney Bill Vinsko, and former city emergency medical technician Sean Chandler, took review the Code and its effect on taxpayers and elected officials.

In its March 16, 2004 report to Council, the Committee pointed out that changes to the City Charter which works in conjunction with the Code must be done by referendum. The Committee was therefore limited to making recommendations to Council.

Topping its list was the matter of Council and the City Clerk’s office.

“The position of the city clerk is a very valuable position under the control of the Wilkes-Barre City Council, however, in recent years, the city clerk position has been under the rules and regulations of the Local 1300 Union. As this does not pose an immediate problem, it does have some conflict with the Administrative Code requirements, specifically that the City Council have full control over not only the city clerk, but his or her Staff. Under Union rules and requirements, this cannot be achieved,” the report said.

Clerks elsewhere don’t get OT

Wilkes-Barre was the exception among city clerks for other third-class cities, Allentown, Lebanon, Lancaster and Reading, that have a mayor and city council form of government. Allentown, Lebanon and Reading, are also Home-Rule Charter governments like Wilkes-Barre.

“I don’t get overtime. I consider us employees at will,” said Michael Hanlon, Allentown City Clerk. Hanlon, who’s held the position for more than 30 years, said he adjusts his schedule to attend City Council meetings.

Cheryl Gibson, Lebanon’s City Clerk, doesn’t get overtime either. Neither does Bernard Harris, City Clerk of Lancaster. Harris said he’s not represented by a union and is the sole full-time employee of City Council.

“I am salaried, so I do not get overtime. I come in later on days when Council has evening meetings,” Harris said in an email.

Reading City Clerk Linda Kelleher has been in the office since 1996 when the Charter took effect. Kelleher is considered management and serves at the pleasure of City Council for two years with the option of being reappointed.

“My appointment was rocky two other times,” Kelleher recalled. She had to reapply for her job once when it was advertised. “It’s not an easy job to learn,” she said.

The other time was when Kelleher was reappointed by a 4-3 vote, winning the support of the council members who sought her support.

In all her years in the office she hasn’t been paid overtime, Kelleher said. Wilkes-Barre’s arrangement was unique, especially when meeting attendance is “really a key part of their job,” she added.

“It didn’t surprise me, it shocked me,” Kelleher said.