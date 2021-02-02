🔊 Listen to this

A look at Montgomery Avenue Elementary School in West Pittston as the snow fell on Monday afternoon.

A man clears the sidewalks with a snowblower on the corner of Luzerne Avenue and Parke Street in West Pittston on Monday afternoon.

With traffic light, a pedestrian walks along the middle of Blackman Street near South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon.

A pedestrian makes his way along the 800 block of South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon.

A man in a bright orange vest uses a snowblower to clear a driveway on Covell Street in Wilkes-Barre on Monday afternoon.

A worker clears snow from the sidewalk in front of Genetti’s Best Western Hotel and Convention Center in Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

A group of King’s College students make their way down North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre during Monday’s winter storm.

The shovels and snowblowers were out all over the Wyoming Valley as a winter storm blanketed the area with heavy snowfall all day Monday — and it’s not over yet.

The National Weather Service’s winter storm warning for Luzerne County will remain in effect until 1 p.m. on Tuesday as snowfall totals approach — and surpass — the one foot mark in places around Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The snow began falling on Sunday afternoon, and picked up in intensity overnight into Monday morning. Driving wind gusts added to the bitter cold, while also affecting visibility by creating areas of blowing snow.

The National Weather Service is anticipating even heavier snowfall heading into Tuesday, with 2-3 inches of snow per hour expected to fall overnight in some higher-elevation areas throughout the area. The snow is expected to continue falling through Tuesday night but at a much lighter pace, before finally tapering off completely on Wednesday morning.

The latest updates are calling for a final total of 12 to 24 inches in Luzerne County.

Wolf’s declaration

Earlier on Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf declared a disaster emergency for the commonwealth as a result of the storm, while representatives from both PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Authority (PEMA) provided updates on their response to the storm.

“Throughout the storm, PEMA is working with our state and county partners to make sure we have a clear understanding of the storm and how it is affecting different parts of the state,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield.

“We are particularly concerned with shipment and delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, so we appreciate citizens who are taking this storm seriously and staying off the roads because fewer vehicles means fewer incidents that could delay those operations.”

PennDOT currently has a number of interstates and major roads around Pennsylvania under speed-limit and travel restrictions. In Luzerne County, both Interstate 80 and Interstate 81 are under Tier 4 restrictions, which means that no commercial vehicles of any kind are permitted on the roadway.

Even with the storm expected to slow down on Tuesday, Luzerne County officials are taking every precaution with the county’s facilities.

Luzerne County closures

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announced on Monday night that, with the exception of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, the Emergency Management Authority and Luzerne County 911, all county facilities will be closed on Tuesday. Facilities are expected to be reopen to the public on Wednesday.

Pedri encouraged members of the public to contact their local police departments or 911 in case of an emergency. Local magisterial district judges will be on call and ready to respond if needed.

Scenes from the storm

In West Pittston, the roads were sparsely traveled on Monday even as snowplows worked to clear the roads, as the lengthy duration and heaviness of the storm made shoveling out cars and driveways a tricky task for the borough’s residents.

Around town, several residents could be seen clearing off sidewalks and front steps, either with the help of a snowblower or with nothing but a shovel and some elbow grease.

For some, like Lesley Hess, it wasn’t an ideal Monday.

“This sucks,” Hess said as she shoveled her Luzerne Avenue driveway while snow continued to pour down. “I’m working 9-to-5 from home, the kids are home … people say it’s a snow day, but not for me.”

But not everyone in town was sick of the snow.

“I love winter, I love all this snow,” said Jason Suess, an instructor at Montage Mountain who was hard at work clearing out his driveway so he could pull his car in. “This is awesome.”