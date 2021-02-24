🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — The victim of an assault that occurred in a Vine Street parking lot last week has died of his injuries, according to a report from the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Frantz Orcel, 38, of Hazleton was pronounced dead on Thursday just before 5 p.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Orcel was assaulted on Feb. 13 in a parking lot outside of 1003 North Vine St., police say.

According to police reports from the incident, Orcel’s head was stomped on multiple times by the assailant, who was later identified through the course of the investigation as Joshua Keziah, 32, of Berwick.

Orcel was transported from the scene with what was described by police as “severe brain injuries.”

An autopsy was performed Monday by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, with the determination that Orcel died as a result of blunt force head injuries.

The coroner’s office ruled the manner of death a homicide. No additional charges appeared in court records as of Tuesday night.

Keziah was arrested and charged with the assault last Tuesday after a search warrant was served on his residence by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force along with police from Hazleton and Briar Creek Township.

He remains incarcerated at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being denied bail on the initial round of charges, which included aggravated assault and strangulation, by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Zola.

Court records show Keziah had a preliminary hearing set for Wednesday morning.

The incident will continue to be investigated by the Hazleton City Police Department with the assistance of the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.