🔊 Listen to this

It’s probably one impact of the COVID-19 pandemic most people don’t think about. According to an analysis last summer, organ donations dropped dramatically in the United States, especially in the early days of the pandemic.

In the U.S., the number of recovered organs dropped from more than 110 per day on March 6, 2020 to fewer than 60 per day on April 5. In the same period, the number of transplanted kidneys dropped from nearly 65 a day to about 35 per day.

The numbers have since rebounded, though erratically, according to a more recent study. But the pandemic has caused other problems in the whole system of organ donation, recovery, matching and successful use.

This matters for reasons almost too obvious to state. According to organdonor.gov, more than 107,000 men, women and children were on then national transplant waiting list this February. The same source says 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

Over 80,000 kidney transplants are needed, yet only about 20,000 are received. The data for other major organs is better, with need and donations more closely aligned, but you get the idea. Overall, another person is added to the transplant waiting list every 9 minutes. That’s 160 new people on the list every 24 hours.

One of the oddest statistics, and perhaps the one where small changes could make big differences, is the chasm between donation support and actually signing up to donate. The government agency reports 90% of U.S. adults support organ donation, but only 60% are signed up as donors. Some sources say the percentage signed up to give is even smaller.

And age is not an automatic disqualifier for donations. While the overwhelming number of deceased donations are made by people who died in the range of 18 to 64 years old, organdonor.gov notes that “one U.S. man gave the gift of life — and a liver — when he was 92 years old.”

Pennsylvania has made signing up as an organ donor as easy as checking a box. You can include the “Organ Donor” designation on your driver’s license or photo ID.

But it’s important to remember organ donation isn’t a purely “I’m done with it, you can use it” option. Living donations are needed as well. You can donate one of two kidneys, one of two lobes of the liver, a lung or part of one, part of the pancreas or part of the recipients. The liver can regenerate, making the donation potentially impact free to the donor. Admittedly the lung, pancreas and intestines don’t regenerate and thus donations have a bigger and permanent impact on the donor, but giving at the right time to the right person may be worth the sacrifice.

Tissue donation, particularly of bone marrow, can also save a life while letting you live a normal one. Like blood, the body regenerates bone marrow to replace what was taken.

In fact, in 2020 the number of living donations was almost a third of total donation.

And signing up as an organ donor can produce tremendous results for such a simple, selfless act. One donor can save up to 8 lives. In business terms, that’s called a terrific return on investment. And not to sound morbid, but deceased donation is an investment that costs you nothing yet saves others everything.

Please, if you’re not signed up as an organ donor. Reconsider. Go to organdonor.gov and learn the pros and cons. And think of how much it would mean to you if you or someone you love dearly were saved by the generous donations from others.

– Times Leader