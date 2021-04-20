🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Only weeks before his trial is set to begin, a Sugarloaf man accused of killing his father and destroying his corpse pleaded guilty.

William Morse IV entered a guilty plea on a count of murder of the third degree and obtaining proceeds from an illegal activity before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday. Other charges were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Morse had been accused of killing his father, William Morse III, who was considered missing from the time he was last seen on June 11, 2018. It took until November 2019 for Morse to be charged in his father’s death.

Vough accepted Morse's guilty plea.