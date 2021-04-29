🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Donald T. Strickland, 56, of Dallas, passed away peacefully at his home on April 27, 2021, nearly a year into a brave battle with Glioblastoma.

Born in Springville, Donnie was the only child of Donald H. and Dolores Strickland. He graduated from Elk Lake High School where he played for state championships with the basketball and baseball teams.

He later attended Keystone College and was a passionate alumnus of Wilkes University, where he studied electrical engineering and was a well-known resident assistant and homecoming king of the class of 1988. He only traded his Wilkes “blue and gold” for the “blue and white” of Monmouth University where both of his children, Brody and Sydney, attend.

Ever by his side was his wife and partner, the former Michelle Anderson. They celebrated 25 wonderful years of marriage in July. During his illness she was his advocate, supporter and caretaker, ensuring he had the most incredible care. The family wishes to thank the team at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New Jersey, his wonderful home health team from Bayada and Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

Donnie’s family was everything to him and he never missed an academic achievement or athletic event for his Brod and Syd. Many fond memories were made on the courts and fields of the Dallas School District, where he was a steadfast presence watching his children play and grow. He also coached Back Mountain Baseball and Dallas Youth Basketball for many years. His love for all things “Dallas” spanned from Pennsylvania to Texas as he was an avid Dallas Cowboys football fan, too.

During his career, Donnie worked at a variety of telecommunication companies, from New Jersey to California. He most recently worked at Frontier Communications in Dallas.

While this disease could have stolen his happiness, Donnie answered with laughter. When he could have felt understandable despair, he instead shined with strength and positivity, traits he passed along to both of his kids. For each of the 361 days that Donnie lived with this illness, and the 55 years without it, he did so with unwavering humor, compassion and love. And he always had fun. “Stricky” will be dearly missed by his family, friends and colleagues. Until we meet again.

In addition to his parents, wife and children, Donnie is survived by Aunt Tami (Duke) Snyder who was more of a sister; Aunt Bonnie (Richard) Forba; Aunt Bea (John) Chervenitski; in-laws Tom and Linda Anderson; sister-in-law Nichole (Anderson) Klemm; and very special niece and nephew, Alexa and Colton Klemm along with numerous cousins. Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Henry and Emma (Johnson) Strickland and Mike and Sophie (Konopelsky) Zona.

Celebrations of Donnie’s Life includes visitation on Sunday, May 2, 2021 from to 2 to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin’s, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 3, 2021 in the Church of Saint Therese on Pioneer Avenue at Davis Street in Shavertown.

