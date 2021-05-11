🔊 Listen to this

It was heartening to read in Monday’s paper that two Luzerne County-owned bridges are nearing repair and should open to traffic soon: The West Liberty Street bridge in Hanover Township and the Mill Mountain Road bridge in Butler Township.

The West Liberty Street span over Solomon Creek had been downgraded from 16 tons to 3 tons in 2019. The Mill Mountain Road’s antiquated truss bridge with a rumbling wooden plank deck has been closed completely for much longer than that, inconveniencing drivers for years.

And yet while we laud the work done on these two bridges, as well as others slated for repair or replacement as reported by staff writer Jennifer Learn-Andes, we think this serves as a reminder of how badly we’ve fallen behind — at all levels of government — in maintaining roadway infrastructure.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association reports 45,000 structurally deficient bridges in poor condition in the U.S. One in three bridges needs repair or replacement. At our current rate in addressing the issue, it will take 40 years to fix all of the nation’s structurally deficient bridges.

In Pennsylvania, 3,353 bridges are deemed structurally deficient. That’s down from 4,43o in 2016, but it’s still a staggering number. Perhaps more importantly, the state has identified needed repairs on 11,946 bridges, at an estimated cost of $20.7 billion, with a “b.”

And that’s just bridges. Most drivers can easily name a road in serious disrepair or closed.

You get the point. What’s the solution?

The answer is simple: more money or fewer roads and bridges.

The county’s current work is getting done in large part thanks to a $5 vehicle registration fee set up in the county that expires the end of this year. The reason for the fee was to raise enough money to match $2 million offered by the state. That match by the state ends, so County Council has decided the fee should end as well.

The math is basic. We fund road and bridge construction and maintenance primarily through fuel taxes and user fees like this one. If we don’t have enough money to maintain the roads there are two solutions: raise the taxes/fees or abandon the roads and bridges. There is more to it, but that’s the bottom line.

It should be pointed out that the lack of sufficient funds is only going to get worse as automotive manufacturers move toward more electric-motor fleets, reducing the amount of gas being bought in coming decades.

Yet talk of raising fuel taxes or of closing roads and bridges invariably raises a public outcry, so the cycle of insufficient funds and decaying infrastructure marches on.

Success in getting these bridges fixed could be used to argue for continuing the county fee, but we understand the reluctance to do so without the incentive of a state match. The state could raise considerable money with an increase in the state fuel tax or more generally an increase in the income tax, but that’s a heavy lift politically. A federal infrastructure bill, promised for years across multiple administrations, is almost surely the most palatable way to get the jobs done, and in theory has bipartisan support — until you talk details. Yet this seems like a place where all sides could have met years ago. The need is undeniable, the public appetite for action immense.

If we want to fix our physical bridges, we could start by fixing the metaphorical ones connecting Democrats and Republicans.

– Times Leader