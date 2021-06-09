🔊 Listen to this

The Crestwood High School Interact Club recently completed this year’s service project by installing a Little Free Library box at Mountain Top’s Wright Township Municipal Park near the children’s playground, with the help of Wright Township Chairman and Road Foreman Matt Howton.

Many of the 65 student members of the Interact Club participated in the book collection throughout the year, even though they were attending school virtually. President Ellie Glowacki saw the project through to fruition, assembling the box with the help of her father, Rob Glowacki, and stenciling artwork. The project was completed under the supervision of Interact Club advisor and Crestwood French teacher Renee Schwartz.

The Crestwood Interact Club, the student organization of the Mountain Top Rotary Club, completes a minimum of two service projects per year. This year, students completed “Care Calls” to family and community members who were feeling isolated due to COVID-19. They also created holiday cards for the local elderly population in area nursing homes in addition to the Book Drive for the Little Free Library.

Families in the Mountain Top community are welcome to stop by to “TAKE A BOOK, LEAVE A BOOK” at the Interact Club’s Little Free Library, which is open 24/7.