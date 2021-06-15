🔊 Listen to this

Sunday’s front page story by Editor Roger Dupuis had a lot of good news, particularly for those suffering COVID-19 lockdown fatigue. As far as travel plans go, things seem to be roaring back to normal.

At the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, Memorial Day weekend passenger numbers hit 2,206, a big increase from the 715 last year, as the pandemic took a firm hold on the country. Mind you, this year’s numbers fell well short of the pre-pandemic total of 3,508 in 2019, but it was still a big and welcome improvement.

Similarly, AAA Mid-Atlantic surveys had estimated that 41,000 Wilkes-Barre Area residents expected to travel this past Memorial Day, and that 59% of Pennsylvania residents are considering or planning to take a summer trip this year.

Knoebels Amusement Resort in Columbia County also reports a rebound, with campground reservations nearing pre-pandemic levels.

And of course, we’re all seeing the return of events we missed last year because of the pandemic. Most recently, the Pierogi festival returned to Edwardsville this weekend.

This is all great news, and we expect that any advice of caution and patience will get trampled in the dust as people stampede back to their deeply desired notion of normal. Yet caution and patience are more important than ever.

We’ve all seen the stories about an apparent increase in bad behavior among air travelers, and the TSA crackdown to keep things orderly. We’ve all heard about new product shortages, new price increases, a lack of prospective employees, and growing waiting periods to get things done.

Partisan pundits and politicians have been quick to weaponize these developments, accusing the current administrations at the national and state level of causing such problems. Maybe, but it seems much more likely these are just the natural outgrowths of seeing 15-months of pent-up demand explode at so many levels in so many places.

And there are solutions to much of it.

Businesses and government agencies alike need time to regain the ability to serve the same number of people they used to. Industries don’t ramp up in days just because demand does. Everyone is still figuring out how to do this. Relax, if you can’t get what you want today, consider an alternative, or just wait until you can. Pick another restaurant if the wait’s too long at your preferred eatery, or go home and practice some of those pandemic-induced cooking skills. Consider a different vacation spot if the first one is full.

Lastly, COVID-19 is still with us, and still poses a risk — made a bigger one by many who still refuse to get vaccinated. This isn’t, as they say, rocket science. The sooner the nation and the world reach some level of “herd immunity,” the sooner the virus runs out of places to grow and mutate, and the further in the rear view mirror it gets. But right now, there’s still a real concern about a breakout variant that resists the current vaccine enough to become a problem. And if we get lazy about this, we could be facing restrictions and face masks again, and this time it may be tougher and longer to beat.

The world has changed. Be patient. Don’t expect everything to work the way it used to, not for a while, and in some cases not for ever. We’ve spent the last 15 months adapting, and coping.

These are valuable skills that should be built on, rather than abandoned.