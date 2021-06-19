🔊 Listen to this

Mike Truskowski plays ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ during a ceremony outside Wyoming Valley West High School Saturday morning to honor U.S. veterans and fallen warriors in conjunction with the arrival of the Wreaths Across America national exhibit in Plymouth.

Daughters of the American Revolution member Kathleen Smith, right, amd Regent Karen Komoreck are seen with Stefan Brann, a driver and ambassador for the Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit.

Gathered at the national Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit in Plymouth Saturday morning are, from left, Karen Komoreck, Daughters of the American Revolution Shawnee Fort Chapter Regent; U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright; Shawnee Fort member Kathleen Smith; and Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin.

PLYMOUTH — It was a half-century ago, but Bill Dixon is still reluctant to discuss his time in Vietnam.

Today he’s a longtime Plymouth Borough Councilman and beloved figure in the community.

In 1968 Dixon was an 18-year-old who was shipped overseas to serve his country for 21 months in Southeast Asia.

“When I came home there was still a bitterness toward Vietnam vets, and my head wasn’t straight. I don’t really talk too much about my service. There were some bad memories for me. But I was honored to serve my country and I would do it again,” Dixon said. “I had a lot of friends, and people I didn’t know as well who I served with, who were killed in action. And I remember them on a daily basis.”

That’s why attending Saturday’s welcome ceremony for the national Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit was especially meaningful for Dixon.

“There’s something that comes over me, a certain peace, in knowing that the people who served our country are still being remembered in some way,” Dixon said after walking through the exhibit. “It makes me feel proud.”

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that coordinates wreath­-laying ceremonies on the graves of veterans each December at more than 1,600 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad, according to the nonprofit group’s website.

Its mobile education exhibit is touring Pennsylvania this month, and was welcomed to Plymouth on Saturday by Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Post 463 in conjunction with the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), who organize area wreath-laying ceremonies.

The exhibit’s visit to Plymouth, just outside the Wyoming Valley West High School athletic fields, opened with a ceremony honoring veterans and fallen warriors, including remarks by SAL, VFW and DAR members, as well as Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin, state Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic.

“Wreaths Across America honors the memory of the men and women that sacrificed for this country,” said Wyoming Valley DAR member Alice Keiner, a Wapwallopen resident who volunteers at the Wilkes-Barre Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Plains Township and currently serves as DAR Service for Veterans Committee state chair.

“DAR chapters across the country are encouraged to solicit wreath donations, participate in the ceremonies and in the laying of the wreaths,” Keiner said. “DAR’s mission and Wreaths Across America’s missions go hand-in-hand.”

’Remember, Honor and Teach’

The motto of Wreaths Across America is “Remember, Honor and Teach,” as Mayor Coughlin emphasized in his remarks Saturday.

“Remember our veterans who are serving. Honor the fallen. Teach our youth about the service and sacrifice of our veterans and their families,” he said.

“When I think of what of many of our veterans had to endure while serving, it reminds me of one of my favorite sayings: Freedom is not free,” Coughlin added.

“Freedom is paid for by the sacrifices of our veterans who gave up so much of themselves in defense of our country and of our freedoms,” Coughlin said. “So as you tour the mobile exhibit, take a moment to think about what the placing of a wreath on a veteran’s headstone means.”

Rep. Mullery stressed the sacrifices America’s military personnel prepare to make before they even put on the uniform.

“Every single member of our armed services goes into service knowing they are putting their life on the line. They serve knowing that they will be asked to leave their family, friends, neighbors at home while they serve their country stationed in other states or overseas,” Mullery said, adding that their sacrifices “are not always known, or understood, by those who didn’t serve, or those who didn’t have loved ones who served.”

“To truly understand what it means to serve requires more public outreach, and events like this mobile education exhibit by Wreaths Across America,” Mullery said.

“Take time to let it all sink in,” he added. “Reflect on the emotions you feel as you view the exhibit, and how those same emotions were felt by that young service member who was giving their all to protect our freedom.”

‘United under the same flag’

Congressman Cartwright said that the event reminded him “that we are all united under the same flag, under the same ideals, the ones our veterans fought to protect and defend.”

“The work done by groups like American Legion Post 463 remind us that honoring our veterans is not just a one-day affair. It is a 365-day-a-year affair, a commitment to those who serve our country,” Cartwright said, adding that protecting veterans interests “is not a partisan issue,” and is something he has committed himself to during his time in Washington.

That includes legislation introduced this year to support veterans whose health has been affected by their military service, Cartwright said, referencing the Camp LeJeune Justice Act, in response to toxins in the drinking water at that well-known Marine facility. Another bipartisan initiative Cartwright introduced was the Veterans Agent Orange Exposure Equity Act, which would expand exposure presumption to those who served not only on the ground in Vietnam, but those who served on the ground in Thailand, Laos and Cambodia.

“We’re no longer taking the position that we weren’t there. Everybody knows we were there,” he said.

That resonated with Dixon, who took a few moments after the ceremony to talk with Cartwright and thank him for those efforts.

“I’m getting older, and my body is getting frail from the chemicals and defoliants,” Dixon said.

“I thank God that I made it this far,” he added, recalling that many of his colleagues did not.

How to help

Locally, the Wyoming Valley and Shawnee Fort DAR chapters are active in raising money for wreaths and placing them on veterans’ headstones each December.

The Wyoming Valley Chapter is a registered fundraising sponsor for the wreaths at Fort Indiantown Gap. The chapter’s goal this year is to get 150 wreaths.

In their second year placing wreaths on veterans’ graves at Hanover Green Cemetery, the Shawnee Fort Chapter last year had hoped to attract sponsors for 600; they managed to top that, hitting 630. They’re hoping for similar numbers this year.

Those who would like to donate money for a wreath can contact Post 463 Adjutant Bernie Dorshefski at 570-762-5549.

If you are interested in seeing the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit, it will be at Lowe’s parking area located at 501 Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. tomorrow, Sunday, June 20.

VFW Father’s Day event

If you are looking to observe Father’s Day and support the VFW, Post 463 will be holding a breakfast event at the post, 33 Center Ave., Plymouth from 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow, Sunday, June 20. Cost is $9 for adults and $4.50 for children.