Edwardsville resident Alan K. Stout will be Luzerne County’s new tourism bureau director, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Friday.

Ted Wampole, the current county Convention and Visitors Bureau overseer, is retiring Aug. 1 to fulfill a lifelong dream of retiring in North Carolina.

The position was publicly advertised at a salary range of $65,000 to $70,000. Stout will receive $65,000 per year.

According to Pedri’s release:

Stout’s most recently employment was as the communications and marketing director for Catholic Social Services. He also hosts a weekly radio show highlighting the local music scene for WWRR, the River.

Previously, Stout has worked as a reporter and editor at the Times Leader, where he directed editorial content and managed staff of The Weekender as editor.

He has received a Keystone Press Award for Excellence in Journalism, was named as Northeastern Pennsylvania’s “Favorite Newspaper Columnist” six times and won a Lifetime Achievement Award through the Steamtown Music Awards.

When not working or enjoying the outdoors, he volunteers as a coach for the West Side Little League and Good Shepherd Academy and is the founder and executive producer of an Agnes 1972 flood documentary.

Stout has a bachelor’s degree in history and education from King’s College.

In the release, Wampole said he believes Stout has the “experience, training and attitude needed to succeed in this position.”

“Luzerne County tourism is in good hands with Mr. Stout,” he said. “Alan brings a passion and love of everything Luzerne County to this position that will benefit the area well. I am confident he will use his experience to promote all the great assets of Luzerne County within and beyond our borders.”

Incoming Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo also was quoted in the release.

“From the moment I interviewed Alan, it was obvious to me that he has the enthusiasm and vision to move Luzerne County to the forefront of the tourism market in Northeastern Pennsylvania. I am excited to see where he will lead the Visitors Bureau,” she said.

The county had received around a dozen applications for the position. Pedri, who is leaving July 6 for a position at the Luzerne Foundation, has said the county’s citizen Convention and Visitors Bureau Board was also involved in the interviews.

Contacted Friday, Stout, 53, said he is excited about the new position. He is set to start July 6.

“I’m very flattered and humbled to be given this incredible opportunity,” Stout said.

Stout said he spent most of his adult life celebrating and trying to promote “all the wonderful things to see and do here in Luzerne County.”

“To now have the opportunity to do that professionally is a dream come true. This is a beautiful place to live and visit.”