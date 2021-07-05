Events were held outdoors in picnic grove

Saint Jude School Celebrates Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Graduates

The Saint Jude School community recently came together to celebrate their youngest students with graduation ceremonies held for both the Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes.

The individual ceremonies for each class were held in the Saint Jude picnic grove and attended by family and friends. In a year when life was anything but normal, the families enjoyed seeing their little ones celebrate their hard work, learning and fun!