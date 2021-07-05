Collin Hair hams it up on his graduation day. Submitted photo

Collin Hair hams it up on his graduation day.

Submitted photo

Events were held outdoors in picnic grove

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>The Pre-K Three-Year-Old Class at Saint Jude School included, from left: Isabelle Smith, Jacob Nemshick, Kenna Zych and Anthony Correll.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The Pre-K Three-Year-Old Class at Saint Jude School included, from left: Isabelle Smith, Jacob Nemshick, Kenna Zych and Anthony Correll.

Submitted photo
<p>Gracie Holtz looks spiffy in her graduation attire.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Gracie Holtz looks spiffy in her graduation attire.

Submitted photo
<p>Noah Geiger gets ready for his Kindergarten graduation.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Noah Geiger gets ready for his Kindergarten graduation.

Submitted photo

Saint Jude School Celebrates Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten Graduates

The Saint Jude School community recently came together to celebrate their youngest students with graduation ceremonies held for both the Pre-Kindergarten and Kindergarten classes.

The individual ceremonies for each class were held in the Saint Jude picnic grove and attended by family and friends. In a year when life was anything but normal, the families enjoyed seeing their little ones celebrate their hard work, learning and fun!