HUNTINGTON MILLS — George Alexander (Poppy George) Cheatley, 65, of Huntington Mills, died, July 6, 2021. Viewing and visitation hours will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Clarke Piatt Funeral Home, Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Road, Hunlock Creek. A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m.