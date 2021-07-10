🔊 Listen to this

Train tracks dominated the bedroom floor sometimes in Charles Barber’s childhood, but exhibiting what arguably proved predictive behavior, he never found contentment simply running engines and cars around the rails.

“I had probably a couple hundred feet of track weaving all over,” Barber told the Times Leader in 2001 when asked about his favorite childhood toy. “I’d make little towns and cities, tunnels and moats with papier-mache.”

Well of course he created a better world out of flour, water and discarded newspaper. It fits.

Originally from a town near the banks of the Ohio River outside of Pittsburgh, Barber started his college path studying physics — the science that figures out the very structure of matter itself. The urge to create continued even after he switched to business and launched an early career in finance, the foundation of how we get most things done in the real world.

But then he took a turn toward Luzerne County that reshaped his life and the lives of thousands here: He became the first full-time director of the Luzerne Foundation.

“At some point you ask yourself: Why are you here?” Barber recalled for a profile story his first year in the new position. “What changes are you going to make?”

For the man of somewhat imposing height belied by self-effacing charm, the answer rested in running the Foundation for two decades. He stepped down June 30 and will be feted at the organizations annual Meeting and Dinner Oct. 20.

The growth of the Foundation during his tenure speaks volumes. In his first year as CEO and president, the organization had about $5 million in assets. He left it with nearly $32 million. Under his guidance, the foundation established itself as a wide ranging grantor in its own right, and dramatically expanded the number and variety of funds that operate under its nonprofit umbrella.

But Barber’s passion and eloquence in championing philanthropy speak better to the man’s worth than any words we can muster.

“Every dollar is important. I like to say you don’t have to be a millionaire to be a philanthropist,” Barber told the Times Leader in that 2001 profile, remembering an elementary student who once sent the Foundation “three quarters, three dimes and three nickels taped to a card.

“She got it,” he added with a wistful smile routinely rising in his conversations. “She got it.”

Five years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Barber discussed how the Foundation had helped set up the Michael Carlo Memorial Fund to train future first responders. A New York firefighter, Carlo perished during the rescue attempts as the Twin Towers collapsed.

“Just the thought that Michael Carlo could continue to save lives in perpetuity is very powerful,” Barber said.

In 2014, after the Foundation created the Youth Advisory Committee that empowered teens to pick grant winners, Barber noted “You can just feel the passion in them when they talk about it.”

Then he summarized his philosophy of giving that has helped transform our community for two decades.

“You don’t have to be the president of a company or a senior manager to have an impact and get people involved in charity,” he said. “They are people who just have a cause they believe passionately about, and because of that they are able to get other people excited about it. That’s what we’re trying to get these kids involved in.

“Find your passion. Find your answer yes.”

Thank you, Charles Barber, for helping so many caring people in our community find their answer yes.

– Times Leader