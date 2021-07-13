🔊 Listen to this

It’s been a long time coming, but Ciao, Valley Crest.

Demolition of the former Luzerne County nursing home is underway, with impressive plans for new use of the prime site, located in Plains Township with quick access to several state highways, the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 81.

In a Monday 1A story, county reporter Jennifer Learn-Andes outlined the mixed history of the 300-bed facility, newly built and opened in 1961 at a cost of $4 million. The tale is both inspiring and cautionary.

The inspiring part: The “state of the art” facility was meant to offer top-tier care for indigent residents with physical infirmities. By most accounts, it started out doing that, though it was an answer to a bigger national problem: The need for quality elder care ranging from occasional home visits to full in-home aid or institutionalization.

Which is part 1 of the cautionary tale. Valley Crest came to exist because the county had been spending money lodging about 200 patients in a Carbon County Institution, creating overcrowding, a problem exacerbated when the state had taken over Luzerne County’s Retreat Hospital in Newport Township, converting it for mental health treatment.

All of which exposes the patchwork nature of elder care in this country, a problem that exists today. Rather than assuring solid care at every level, we force families to decide between home care or institution care on economic, rather than best-practices, factors. Limits on Medicare and Medicaid funding for needed care can drive individual into poverty, and/or place a heavy burden on children trying to take care of elderly parents in need of increased attention. The low pay and mixed training requirements for many certified care givers compounds the problems.

We’re not suggesting the government pay for everything the elderly may need, but the system would be greatly improved and likely more efficient with a hard look at way to increase money for elder care and a major review of how things are handled at different government levels (county, state and national). Perhaps most importantly, as the history of Valley Crest’s origin suggests, there needs to be much better integration of services and policies between said government levels.

Part 2 of the cautionary tale: Valley Crest’s decline. Subjectively, many began to see it as a “political dumping ground,” as former Luzerne County Chief Clerk Eugene Klein put it. The county bureaucracy did not assure the home kept up with changing standards, codes and competition. Not surprisingly, Valley Crest saw occupancy drop steadily, ultimately losing millions of dollars and prompting sale of the county’s licensed beds to a private company that built a new facility nearby.

A limited partnership, Valley Crest LP, bought the site and has begun demolition, promising a $100 million mixed use facility. Commencement of demolition, expected to be completed by the end of this year, is the final chapter in the facility’s 60 year history.

We look forward to a new story beginning on the site, but we hope the history of Valley Crest, and the lessons it offers in the evolving world of elder care, are heeded.